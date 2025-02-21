News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LOS SOLES TRUNCOS At Repertorio Español

The show officially opens on Friday, February 21, at Repertorio Español, running throughout the year.

By: Feb. 21, 2025
Repertorio's production of Los Soles Truncos concluded its previews on Thursday, February 20. It opens on Friday, February 21, and will run throughout the year. Check out photos from the production.

"Los Soles Truncos" tells the story of three sisters: Hortensia, Emilia, and Inés. Despite facing numerous adversities, they remain resilient in preserving what matters most to them—their home and dignity. Residing on the historic Calle del Cristo in the heart of Old San Juan, Puerto Rico, they confront the challenges of time and circumstance while navigating the memories and relationships that have shaped their lives.

Time plays a dual role in the narrative, acting as an ally and an adversary. It guides the sisters on a journey of self-discovery, love, and hope. This masterpiece of Puerto Rican theater offers an emotionally rich experience, exploring the strength of family bonds in the face of difficulties.

The creative team includes set designer Rodrigo Escalante, sound designer, composer, and music producer Eduardo Reséndiz Gómez, Latin percussionist Nelson Matthew Gonzalez for Bomba and Plena rhythms, pianist Penny Prince, lighting designer María Cristina Fusté, costume designer Harry Nadal, and projection designer Milton Cordero. Caridad del Valle is the director's assistant and stage manager, and Fernando Then is the production manager.

The performance is presented in Spanish with English subtitles.

Zulema Clares, Wanda Arriaga, and Monica Steuer.

Zulema Clares, Wanda Arriaga, and Monica Steuer.

Zulema Clares, Monica Steuer and Wanda Arriaga.

Zulema Clares and Wanda Arriaga.

Zulema Clares and Wanda Arriaga.

Wanda Arriaga and Zulema Clares.

Monica Steuer and Wanda Arriaga.

Zulema Clares and Wanda Arriaga.

Zulema Clares and Wanda Arriaga.

Monica Steuer and Zulema Clares.

Monica Steuer and Zulema Clares.

Zulema Clares and Wanda Arriaga.



