Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing

The Off-Broadway production of Little House on the Ferry: The Musical opened last week at FERRY’S LANDING NYC. The show is a heartwarming and humorous musical set on Fire Island. Check out photos from opening night!

The show started on Tuesday, October 15, officially opened on Wednesday, October 30 and runs through January 5, 2025.

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, which features book by Rob Gould, and music and lyrics by Rob Gould and Rob Arbelo, is directed by Victoria Rae Sook and choreographed by Michael McCrary. Quenton Ellis serves as music director and Corey Kline is the music producer.

With the looming Marriage Equality vote in the New York Senate, four friends meet up on Fire Island for a weekend of passion, politics, and Planter’s Punch. Join them on a fantastical journey of queer love, chosen family, and self-acceptance, led by a wayward drag queen and her unusual Greek chorus. It’s time to #jumpthatfence in this new immersive nightclub musical.

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical is designed by Shawn Lewis, with costumes by Tyler Mark Holland, lighting by Zach Pizza, sound by Ryk Lewis, and props by Mikaela Baca-Dorion. Indigo Leigh is associate costume designer. Courtney Darlington is associate choreographer. Emma Ramsay-Saxon and Megan Ciszek serve as production stage managers, with Michele Corregio and Sydney Scott as assistant stage managers.

