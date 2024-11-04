News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing

The show started on Tuesday, October 15, officially opened on Wednesday, October 30 and runs through January 5, 2025. 

By: Nov. 04, 2024
The Off-Broadway production of Little House on the Ferry: The Musical opened last week at FERRY’S LANDING NYC. The show is a heartwarming and humorous musical set on Fire Island. Check out photos from opening night!

Little House on the Ferry: The Musical, which features book by Rob Gould, and music and lyrics by Rob Gould and Rob Arbelo, is directed by Victoria Rae Sook and choreographed by Michael McCrary. Quenton Ellis serves as music director and Corey Kline is the music producer. 

With the looming Marriage Equality vote in the New York Senate, four friends meet up on Fire Island for a weekend of passion, politics, and Planter’s Punch. Join them on a fantastical journey of queer love, chosen family, and self-acceptance, led by a wayward drag queen and her unusual Greek chorus. It’s time to #jumpthatfence in this new immersive nightclub musical.

Little House on the Ferry:  The Musical is designed by Shawn Lewis, with costumes by Tyler Mark Holland, lighting by Zach Pizza, sound by Ryk Lewis, and props by Mikaela Baca-Dorion. Indigo Leigh is associate costume designer. Courtney Darlington is associate choreographer. Emma Ramsay-Saxon and Megan Ciszek serve as production stage managers, with Michele Corregio and Sydney Scott as assistant stage managers.

Photo Credit: Evan Pelaia

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
The cast and creative team of Little House on the Ferry: The Musical

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Charles Osborne and Gilberto Saenz

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Christopher Harrod, Felipe Galganni and Charles Osborne

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Christopher Harrod, Felipe Galganni and Charles Osborne

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Andrew Leggieri, Christopher Harrod, and Troy Valjean Rucker

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Manuela Agudelo, Kailin Brown, and Kelsey Rogers

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Manuela Agudelo, Kailin Brown, and Kelsey Rogers

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Andreas Wyder, Deon Oliverio and Andre Jordan

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Courtney Darlington, Michael McCrary, Rob Gould and Victoria Rae Sook

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Michael McCrary, Victoria Rae Sook, Ryk Lewis and Zach Pizza

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Jerome Riesterer and Rob Gould

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Rob Gould and Victoria Rae Sook

Photos: LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY Opens At Ferry's Landing
Rob Gould, Bob Levine and Victoria Rae Sook




