Photos: LIFELINE Opens Tonight at The Pershing Square Signature Center

LIFELINE, the new musical which tells the story of Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming’s world-changing discovery of penicillin in 1928 opens today, Wednesday, September 4th, 2024 at The Alice Griffin Jewel Box Theatre at The Pershing Square Signature Center on 480 W. 42nd Street, Jim Houghton Way. Check out all new photos below!

Previously entitled The Mould that Changed the World, the musical is a two-time Edinburgh Festival Fringe sell-out. Written by Becky Hope-Palmer with Music and Lyrics by Robin Hiley. LIFELINE is directed by Alex Howarth and choreographed by Wayne Parsons.

'Lifeline' goes beyond the historical narrative of Alexander Fleming's discovery of penicillin. The musical weaves together two parallel stories, intertwining Fleming's journey with that of Jess, a present-day doctor. Jess' childhood sweetheart, Aaron, is battling cancer, adding an emotional layer to the narrative. The audience witnesses Aaron's desperate desire to resume a normal life and rekindle their romance, all while his fate hangs in the balance. The musical delves into the timeless themes of hope, resilience, and the human spirit.

Combining the cast of actors with a chorus of local New York scientists and healthcare professionals for the first time on an off-Broadway stage, this production is unique and ambitious, aiming to bring the voice of front-line medics and scientists into the light on antibiotic resistance* - a global health crisis that they work with every day.

Previously known as The Mould that Changed the World, 'Lifeline' has garnered immense popularity and critical acclaim. It has been a sell-out at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe not once, but twice, in 2018 and 2022. The musical's success has extended beyond the festival, with tours to major cities including London, Glasgow, Atlanta, and Washington DC in 2022. The show underwent significant re-development in 2023 to incorporate numerous patient stories that the producers had collected from around the world, one of which the character Aaron’s story is based on.

Photo Credit: Andrew Patino

Comments