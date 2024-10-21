Photos: KAFKAESQUE! Opens Tonight At 154 Christopher

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere musical comedy Kafkaesque!, featuring book, music and lyrics by James Harvey (Prime Day, The Bald Faced Truth, The Crack in the Ceiling) and directed by Ashley Brooke Monroe (Hamilton national tour, Life of Pi; The New Group: All of Me) opens tonight, Monday, October 21, 2024. Check out photos from the production.

Kafkaesque! is produced by Patrick Trettenero (Here Lies Love) and Staro Industries. The production will play through November 11, 2024 at 154 Christopher (formerly the New Ohio Theatre). Tickets are available now at Ovation Tix.

The production stars James Harvey as Franz Kafka, Alexandra Nader (“The Story Pirates,” “America’s Got Talent”) as Greta, Josh Nasser (Wicked Frozen, PharmaBro: An American Douchical) as Michael, Emily Olcott (Prime Day, OutofTouch, The Mysteries) as Karen/Josephine, and Curry Whitmire (The Tower, An Axemas Story) as Gregor.

Franz Kafka may never have intended for his name to become an adjective, but nevertheless, Kafkaesque! celebrates his body of work by layering predicaments from his stories onto one contemporary American family. The result is horrifying bodily transformations, artistic eating disorders, and cancel culture run amok, all under the dark umbrella and relentless grind of late-stage capitalism. This hilarious and genre-bending musical was one of the hits of the 2023 New York Theater Festival.

The creative team includes choreographer Sara Gibbons (Becky Nurse of Salem, Indecent), set designer Taylor Friel (Beyond the Horizon, Where Women Go), costume designer Maggie Walsh (Everyone Is Doing Great) and lighting designer Bentley Heydt (How to Dance in Ohio, Life of Pi).

Comments