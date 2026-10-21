Photos: John Yi, Noah Pyzik and More in Rehearsals for IVORIES at East Village Basement

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You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the upcoming New York premiere of Riley Elton McCarthy's darkly comic horror play Ivories, directed by Evan Michael Woods. Following an Off-West End run and a successful Texas regional premiere, the production will play November 6–22 at East Village Basement, with an official opening set for Monday, November 9.

The cast of Ivories features Christine Carmela as Sloane, Noah Pyzik (Our Town) as Gwyn, John Yi (The Rocky Horror Show, KPOP) as Beckham, and Aster Drewe (Hamilton, Freestyle Love Supreme and Pass Over) as The Neighbor; Hope Johansen understudies The Neighbor and Sloane, and Edson Montenegro understudies Gwyn and Beckham.

The creative team includes Leah Mazur (set design), Verity Johnson (costume design), Brandon Kizoloz (sound design), Jociel Tambone (lighting design), Emmarose Campbell (props and associate set), Hope Johansen (associate director) and Madie Winningham (stage management).

In Ivories, prodigal playwright Sloane is summoned back to her childhood home to care for her grandmother, whose severe dementia has left the family estate in their hands. Accompanied by her botanist husband Gwyn, Sloane attempts to settle into a new routine and begin the painful work of sorting through her grandmother's belongings. When Gwyn's childhood best friend Beckham arrives to help settle the estate, the reunion initially offers Sloane a welcome connection to the life they left behind. But as the three uncover secrets hidden throughout the house, long-buried memories and childhood trauma begin to resurface. Beneath the floorboards and within Sloane's own fractured memories, something is waiting.

Photo credit: India Stachyra



Photo Credit: India Stachyra

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 09 Hrs 23 Min 30 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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