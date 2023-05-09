Photos: Jason Robert Brown Performs at Dramatists Guild Foundation Salon Event

He performed a selection of music, including a few new pieces, for an intimate crowd of 50 musical theater fans and Dramatists Guild Foundation supporters.

Last night, Tony Award-winning composer Jason Robert Brown performed a selection of his work, including a few new pieces, for an intimate crowd of 50 musical theater fans and Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) supporters at Stella Tower (425 West 50th Street).

Check out photos from the event below!

Brown shared the story about how he booked the job to write his now hit Broadway revival, PARADE, and performed "Prologue, The Old Red Hills of Home," which he shared is the first song he wrote after reading the historic documents and court files of Leo Frank's trial. He also debuted new songs from projects he's currently working on, including Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil with Taylor Mac; a new musical about the story of journalist Stephen Glass that he's developing with Daisy Prince; and a not-yet-announced show, based on a best-selling novel. Brown concluded the evening with a song in honor of his mentor, Hal Prince -- "Do the Work" from PRINCE OF BROADWAY.

Hosted by Michael McCorry Rose and Stephen Schwartz, the evening benefitted DGF's work to support theater writers at all stages of their careers through immediate financial support and professional development programs and resources, including free rehearsal spaces in Midtown Manhattan. To learn more about how to support theater writers, visit www.DGF.org.

Photo Credit: Natalie Anne Powers for the Dramatists Guild Foundation



