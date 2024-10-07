Photos: InunDATEd Opens at The York Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The York Theatre Company officially opened the fourth and final production of its Fall 2024 New2NY series – InunDATEd, a new musical. Check out photos from opening night below!

InunDATEd with book by Alice Scovell (The Rewards of Being Frank, Kindred Spirits) and music and lyrics by Christine Lavin (winner of 5 ASCAP Composer Awards), directed by Christine Pedi (Jerry’s Girls at the York, Forbidden Broadway) with music direction by Beth Falcone (Wanda’s World, Unexpected Joy at the York).

They say, “it only takes one,” but it’s tough to find him in New York City, even in the age of dating apps. Just ask Lucy, a singer songwriter whose self-imposed mission is to meet every guy with a shred of potential. It seems she'll have to slog through 999,999 guys to get to her one-in-a-million. At least she has material for her songs.

The cast of InunDATEd is Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls, Bring It On) and Taylor Crousore (A Musical About Star Wars, Forbidden Broadway). Christine Catti is Production Stage Manager and Caroline Inches is Assistant Stage Manager.

The creative team comprises Lighting Designer Michael Gottlieb, Sound and Projections Designer Peter Brucker, Assistant Sound Designer Dylan Franz, and Audio Mixer Zo McGlynn. Noah Glaister is production manager; Dominick Balletta/High Hard Heat is general manager for the York Theatre Company.

Performances run through Sunday evening, October 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

