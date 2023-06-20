Photos: Inside the MAN AND SUPERMAN Benefit Reading at Gingold Theatrical Group

Shaw’s Man and Superman was presented at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on Monday June 19th, 2023, at 7PM.
Gingold Theatrical Group presented a reading of Man and Superman by George Bernard Shaw, as part of their 18th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of play readings that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Shaw’s Man and Superman was presented at Symphony Space’s Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on Monday June 19th, 2023, at 7PM.
Man and Superman, one of Shaw’s most enduringly delightful, famously iconic, and most requested plays, was performed in a two and ½ hour version (complete with the infamous Don Juan In Hell dream scene) created by director David Staller.
The cast of Man and Superman featured Kate Hamill, Shawn Kumar Jain, Christine Toy Johnson, Olivia Kinter, Carman Lacivita, Dakin Matthews, Max Gordon Moore, John-Andrew Morrison, Michael McCorry Rose and Nick Wyman.
This ground-breaking battle-of-the-sexes comedy written in 1903 is one of Shaw’s most treasured comedies. A colorful collection of characters do everything they can to both face and hide from their deepest desires and fears, speeding across continents and, even in the dream act of DON JUAN IN HELL, to Hades for a chat with the Devil, and back again. It’s a fast-paced verbal contest between hopeful humans about love, sex, money, life, and even eternity! This incendiary play is generally considered one of Shaw’s masterpieces and will be performed in a two-and-a-half-hour adaptation by director David Staller.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Flowers by Robb Moss of FloraCulture
Tonight's cast-Ryan Spahn, John-Andrew Morrison, Shawn K. Jain, Carman Lacivita, Nick Wyman, Michael McCorry Rose, Dakin Matthews, Shavanna Calder, Olivia Kinter and Christine Toy Johnson
Shawn K. Jain
Olivia Kinter, Shavanna Calder and Christine Toy Johnson
Shavanna Calder, David Staller, Christine Toy Johnson and Olivia Kinter
Shavanna Calder, David Staller, Christine Toy Johnson and Olivia Kinter
Nick Wyman, Shawn K. Jain, David Staller and Carman Lacivita
Dakin Matthews, David Staller, Michael McCorry Rose, John-Andrew Morrison and Ryan Spahn
Carman Lacivita, Dakin Matthews and Ryan Spahn
Carman Lacivita, Ryan Spahn, Dakin Matthews, Shavanna Calder and Christine Toy Johnson
Carman Lacivita and Ryan Spahn
Olivia Kinter
Shawn K. Jain
Shawn K. Jain
Shawn K. Jain, Ryan Spahn and John-Andrew Morrison
John-Andrew Morrison, Dakin Matthews and Shavanna Calder
Olivia Kinter, Michael McCorry Rose and Shavanna Calder
Olivia Kinter
