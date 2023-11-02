Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala

Gingold Theatrical Group's 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala was held on Sunday October 29 at 6pm at Robert Restaurant. The evening honored humanitarian activists Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, M.D.; Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, M.D.; and Ethan E. Litwin, all tireless supporters of human rights and the arts in New York, with the Golden Shamrock Award.

Check out photos from the event below!

Held each year in honor of Shaw's Irish heritage, GTG's Golden Shamrock Gala is a festive and fabulous celebration of all that GTG does. Featuring a sparkling cocktail hour and a spectacular dinner, a silent auction with items that will include rare collectibles, Broadway tickets, spa vouchers, fine wines, extremely rare Shaviana and more, with a musical program by some of New York's finest performers, the Golden Shamrock Gala is an event not to be missed!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy