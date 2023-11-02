Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala

The event was held on Sunday October 29.
Gingold Theatrical Group's 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala was held on Sunday October 29 at 6pm at Robert Restaurant. The evening honored humanitarian activists Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, M.D.; Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, M.D.; and Ethan E. Litwin, all tireless supporters of human rights and the arts in New York, with the Golden Shamrock Award.
Held each year in honor of Shaw's Irish heritage, GTG's Golden Shamrock Gala is a festive and fabulous celebration of all that GTG does. Featuring a sparkling cocktail hour and a spectacular dinner, a silent auction with items that will include rare collectibles, Broadway tickets, spa vouchers, fine wines, extremely rare Shaviana and more, with a musical program by some of New York's finest performers, the Golden Shamrock Gala is an event not to be missed!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Golden Shamrock Gala 2023
Golden Shamrock Gala 2023 Robb Moss Floral Designs
Peter Mintun
Honoree Ethan E. Litwin and Lisa Litwin
Karen Madden
Ellen Stern
Honoree Dr. Wilma Burkin Siegel and guests that include-Ruth Silverman, Kevin Hyman, Lily White and Marc Silverman
Honorees Dr. Wilma Burkin Siegel and Dr. Brian R. Saltzman
Barbara Ross and Lauder Bowden
Myrna Weissman and Jim Frauenthal
Bryce Sloan and Doug Petrie
Samuel Gunkhorn and Lenore R. Kreitman
Sandra Mayerson and Michael Guerrier
Ron Walker and Paul Katz
Stephen Brown-Fried and Barrett Brown-Fried
Sari Scheer and Sam Kopel
Michael Gerbino and Sara Ann Rodgers
Carmen Dell'Orefice
Jono Mainelli and Charles Busch
Libbie Collins and Michael Collins
Maggie Buchwald and David Staller
Pamela Singleton and Simon Jones
Dr. Brian R. Saltzman and guests
David Staller and Karen Ziemba
Nick Nickerson tonights Auctioneer
David Staller and Dr. Brian R. Saltzman
Dr. Brian R. Saltzman
David Staller and Dr. Brian R. Saltzman
David Staller and Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel
Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel
Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel
Danny Burstein and Karen Ziemba
Danny Burstein and David Staller
