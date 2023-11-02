Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala

The event was held on Sunday October 29.

By: Nov. 02, 2023

Gingold Theatrical Group's 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala was held on Sunday October 29 at 6pm at Robert Restaurant. The evening honored humanitarian activists Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel, M.D.; Dr. Brian R. Saltzman, M.D.; and Ethan E. Litwin, all tireless supporters of human rights and the arts in New York, with the Golden Shamrock Award.

Check out photos from the event below!

Held each year in honor of Shaw's Irish heritage, GTG's Golden Shamrock Gala is a festive and fabulous celebration of all that GTG does. Featuring a sparkling cocktail hour and a spectacular dinner, a silent auction with items that will include rare collectibles, Broadway tickets, spa vouchers, fine wines, extremely rare Shaviana and more, with a musical program by some of New York's finest performers, the Golden Shamrock Gala is an event not to be missed!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Golden Shamrock Gala 2023

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Golden Shamrock Gala 2023 Robb Moss Floral Designs

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Peter Mintun

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Honoree Ethan E. Litwin and Lisa Litwin

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Karen Madden

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Ellen Stern

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Honoree Dr. Wilma Burkin Siegel and guests that include-Ruth Silverman, Kevin Hyman, Lily White and Marc Silverman

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Honorees Dr. Wilma Burkin Siegel and Dr. Brian R. Saltzman

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Cynthia Darlow

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Barbara Ross and Lauder Bowden

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Myrna Weissman and Jim Frauenthal

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Bryce Sloan and Doug Petrie

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Samuel Gunkhorn and Lenore R. Kreitman

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Simon Jones

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Sandra Mayerson and Michael Guerrier

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Ron Walker and Paul Katz

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Stephen Brown-Fried and Barrett Brown-Fried

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Karen Ziemba

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Sari Scheer and Sam Kopel

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Danny Burstein

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Danny Burstein

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Michael Gerbino and Sara Ann Rodgers

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Carmen Dell'Orefice

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Jono Mainelli and Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Libbie Collins and Michael Collins

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Maggie Buchwald and David Staller

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Pamela Singleton and Simon Jones

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Dr. Brian R. Saltzman and guests

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
David Staller

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
David Staller and Karen Ziemba

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Karen Ziemba

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
David Staller

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Charles Busch

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Nick Nickerson tonights Auctioneer

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
David Staller and Dr. Brian R. Saltzman

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Dr. Brian R. Saltzman

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
David Staller and Dr. Brian R. Saltzman

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Ethan E. Litwin

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Ethan E. Litwin

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
David Staller and Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Dr. Wilma Bulkin Siegel

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Danny Burstein and Karen Ziemba

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Danny Burstein and David Staller

Photos: Inside the Gingold Theatrical Group 2023 Golden Shamrock Gala
Danny Burstein and David Staller



