Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea

The production, presented by Duende Productions, is scheduled to run April 6-30 in the Siggy Theater at The Flea.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Broadway World received an exclusive first look into rehearsals for the upcoming New York Premiere of Emilie: La Marquise du Châtelet Defends Her Life Tonight by Lauren Gunderson, directed by Kathy Gail MacGowan. The production, presented by Duende Productions, is scheduled to run April 6-30 in the Siggy Theater at The Flea (20 Thomas Street New York, NY 10007).

See the photos below!

Emilie is one of History's most undertold stories. One of the first female physicists, the 18th century Marquise du Châtelet died from complications in childbirth in the midst of disproving Newton's Laws of Physics. Her work became the basis for Einstein's theory of relativity, but her long-time lover Voltaire, who wrote with, for, and about her, remained more noted for her work than she did, until very recently. Lauren Gunderson's play powerfully tells Emilie's story with humor and love, putting her story back in her own voice and restoring the credit for the work that became the foundation for so many others.

The cast will feature Bonnie Black* (Strings Attached with Pulse Ensemble; Citizen Wong with Pan Asian Rep), Nigel Gore* (King Lear w/ Christopher Lloyd at Shakespeare and Company; Eliot Norton Outstanding Actor Award for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Public Theatre Boston), Amy Michelle* (America Is Hard to See at Edinburgh Fringe 2019; I Didn't Mean to Scream So Loud at HERE), Zaven Ovian* (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern...with Huntington Theatre Company), and Erika Vetter* (North: A New Play at Dixon Place; Teenage Dick at Seattle Rep). The creative team will include Costume Design by Christina Beam (BroadwayWorld Berkshires Award Nominee for Best Costume Design; World Stage Design Emerging Artist Exhibit, Exhibited Designer; USITT/USA Prague Quadrennial Emerging Artist Exhibit, Featured Designer), Lighting Design by Sasha Lysenko, and Scenic Design by Sarah White (The Berkshire Theatre Group). *Appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association

Performances will take place on Thursday, April 6 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 7 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 8 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 9 at 5pm, Monday, April 10 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, April 12 at 7:30pm, Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 14 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 15 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 16 at 5pm, Monday, April 17 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, April 19 at 7:30pm, Thursday, April 20 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 21 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 22 at 7:30pm, Sunday, April 23 at 5pm, Monday, April 24 at 7:30pm, Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30pm, Thursday, April 27 at 7:30pm, Friday, April 28 at 7:30pm, Saturday, April 29 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, April 30 at 2pm. Tickets ($40) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com. The performance will run approximately two hours, with an intermission.

Photo credit: Ashley Garrett

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Amy Gaither-Hayes and Erika Vetter

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Amy Gaither-Hayes and Nigel Gore

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Amy Gaither-Hayes

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Erika Vetter and Nigel Gore

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Erika Vetter, Amy Gaither-Hayes & Nigel Gore

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Erika Vetter, Nigel Gore, and Amy Gaither-Hayes

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Nigel Gore and Erika Vetter

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Amy Gaither-Hayes

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Amy Gaither-Hayes

Photos: Inside Rehearsals For EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHATALET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT At The Flea
Director Kathy Gail MacGowan and actor/producer Amy Gaither-Hayes




Leana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen to Star in THE EULOGY APPROACH at Theatre Photo
Leana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen to Star in THE EULOGY APPROACH at Theatre Row
Leana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen will star in the one night only Off-Broadway premier of The Eulogy Approach, April 19th at Theatre Row.
Roger Q. Masons WAITING FOR A WAKE Will Receive Reading With Page 73 Photo
Roger Q. Mason's WAITING FOR A WAKE Will Receive Reading With Page 73
Acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will receive a developmental reading of their new play Waiting for a Wake with Page 73 at Open Jar Studios. Learn more about how to attend!
Winners Announced For The 2023 In Scena! & Mario Fratti Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 In Scena! & Mario Fratti Awards
In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY will present the 2023 In Scena! Award on Monday, May 1 at 7pm at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU (24 West 12th Street New York, NY 10011). The 2023 Mario Fratti Award and reading will be presented on Tuesday, May 16 at 6pm at the Italian Cultural Institute.
Oren Safdies FACADE to Have First Public Reading at Urban Stages in April Photo
Oren Safdie's FACADE to Have First Public Reading at Urban Stages in April
Oren Safdie's FACADE will have its first reading at Urban Stages on April 16th.

More Hot Stories For You


Leana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen to Star in THE EULOGY APPROACH at Theatre RowLeana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen to Star in THE EULOGY APPROACH at Theatre Row
March 28, 2023

Leana Rae Concepcion and Joseph Frederick Allen will star in the one night only Off-Broadway premier of The Eulogy Approach, April 19th at Theatre Row.
Roger Q. Mason's WAITING FOR A WAKE Will Receive Reading With Page 73Roger Q. Mason's WAITING FOR A WAKE Will Receive Reading With Page 73
March 28, 2023

Acclaimed Black Filipinx playwright and Kilroys List honoree Roger Q. Mason will receive a developmental reading of their new play Waiting for a Wake with Page 73 at Open Jar Studios. Learn more about how to attend!
Winners Announced For The 2023 In Scena! & Mario Fratti AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 In Scena! & Mario Fratti Awards
March 28, 2023

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY will present the 2023 In Scena! Award on Monday, May 1 at 7pm at Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimo’ at NYU (24 West 12th Street New York, NY 10011). The 2023 Mario Fratti Award and reading will be presented on Tuesday, May 16 at 6pm at the Italian Cultural Institute.
Oren Safdie's FACADE to Have First Public Reading at Urban Stages in AprilOren Safdie's FACADE to Have First Public Reading at Urban Stages in April
March 27, 2023

Oren Safdie's FACADE will have its first reading at Urban Stages on April 16th.
WELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN to be Presented at The Tank in AprilWELCOME TO CLOWNTOWN to be Presented at The Tank in April
March 27, 2023

The Tank will present an additional Core Production for their spring season. 
share