Photos: Inside Opening Night of IBSEN'S GHOST at 59E59's Theater A

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy, a new play written by and starring Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare) and directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare), is now playing at 59E59’s Theater A. The production officially opened last night, March 14 for a limited run through April 14. Check out opening night photos below!

This is a Primary Stages production.

The cast of Ibsen’s Ghost includes Charles Busch as Suzannah Ibsen, Thomas Gibson (“Dharma & Greg,” “Criminal Minds”) as Wolf, Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical) as Gerda, Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare) as George Elstad/The Rat Wife, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Diana: The Musical) as Magdalene Thoresen, and Jennifer Van Dyck (The Confession of Lily Dare, Hedda Gabler) as Hanna Solberg. Kate Hampton (The Rat Trap) will serve as the standby for Susannah Ibsen.



Ibsen’s Ghost features set design by Shoko Kambara (Her Portmanteau; Little Girl Blue; Midwives), costume design by Gregory Gale (Fairycakes; Rock of Ages), lighting design by Ken Billington (New York, New York; Gettin’ the Band Back Together), sound design by Jill BC Du Boff (Mother Play; Summer, 1976) and Ien De Nio (Cost of Living; Endlings), and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik(Emojiland, Fairycakes). Avery Trunko (DIG) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy