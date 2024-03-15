Photos: Inside Opening Night of IBSEN'S GHOST at 59E59's Theater A

The production officially opened last night, March 14 for a limited run through April 14.
Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy, a new play written by and starring Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare) and directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare), is now playing at 59E59’s Theater A. The production officially opened last night, March 14 for a limited run through April 14. Check out opening night photos below!
This is a Primary Stages production.
The cast of Ibsen’s Ghost includes Charles Busch as Suzannah Ibsen, Thomas Gibson (“Dharma & Greg,” “Criminal Minds”) as Wolf, Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical) as Gerda, Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare) as George Elstad/The Rat Wife, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Diana: The Musical) as Magdalene Thoresen, and Jennifer Van Dyck (The Confession of Lily Dare, Hedda Gabler) as Hanna Solberg. Kate Hampton (The Rat Trap) will serve as the standby for Susannah Ibsen.
Ibsen’s Ghost features set design by Shoko Kambara (Her Portmanteau; Little Girl Blue; Midwives), costume design by Gregory Gale (Fairycakes; Rock of Ages), lighting design by Ken Billington (New York, New York; Gettin’ the Band Back Together), sound design by Jill BC Du Boff (Mother Play; Summer, 1976) and Ien De Nio (Cost of Living; Endlings), and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik(Emojiland, Fairycakes). Avery Trunko (DIG) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
James Hindman and Lynne Halliday
Doug Plaut
Wyatt Femler
Michelle Caiona
Howard McGillin and Richard Samson
Executive Directors of Primary Stages- Shane D. Hudson and Erin Daley
David Corn
David Bishop, Chris Halcombe and Desmond Dutcher
Jim Parsons, Daryl Roth and Todd Spiewak
Jonathan Walker and Mary Beth Peil
HAPPY OPENING Ibsen's Ghost
Shoko Kambara (Scenic Design), Ien DeNio (Sound Design) and Gregory Gale (Costume Design)
Thomas Gibson and son James Parker Gibson
Christopher Borg
Christopher Borg, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody, Charles Busch and Jennifer Van Dyck
Judy Kaye, Jen Cody, Charles Busch and Jennifer Van Dyck
Kate Hampton, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody, Carl Andress, Charles Busch, Jennifer Van Dyck, Christopher Borg, Shane D. Hudson and Erin Daley
Doug Plaut, Ashley Austin Morris, Nora Monahan, Charles Busch and Katie Carr
Doug Plaut, Ashley Austin Morris, Nora Monahan, Charles Busch, Katie Carr and Nathan Johnson
Charles Busch and Stephen Breimer
Desmond Dutcher and Christopher Borg
Julie Halston and Charles Busch
Carl Andress and Charles Busch
Carl Andress, Charles Busch, Erin Daley and Shane D. Hudson
