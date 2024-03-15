Photos: Inside Opening Night of IBSEN'S GHOST at 59E59's Theater A

The production officially opened last night, March 14 for a limited run through April 14.

By: Mar. 15, 2024
 Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy, a new play written by and starring Charles Busch (The Confession of Lily Dare) and directed by Carl Andress (The Confession of Lily Dare), is now playing at 59E59’s Theater A. The production officially opened last night, March 14 for a limited run through April 14. Check out opening night photos below!

This is a Primary Stages production.

The cast of Ibsen’s Ghost includes Charles Busch as Suzannah Ibsen, Thomas Gibson (“Dharma & Greg,” “Criminal Minds”) as Wolf, Jen Cody (Shrek the Musical) as Gerda, Christopher Borg (The Confession of Lily Dare) as George Elstad/The Rat Wife, Tony Award winner Judy Kaye (Diana: The Musical) as Magdalene Thoresen, and Jennifer Van Dyck (The Confession of Lily Dare, Hedda Gabler) as Hanna Solberg. Kate Hampton (The Rat Trap) will serve as the standby for Susannah Ibsen.
 
Ibsen’s Ghost features set design by Shoko Kambara (Her Portmanteau; Little Girl Blue; Midwives), costume design by Gregory Gale (Fairycakes; Rock of Ages), lighting design by Ken Billington (New York, New York; Gettin’ the Band Back Together), sound design by Jill BC Du Boff (Mother Play; Summer, 1976) and Ien De Nio (Cost of Living; Endlings), and wig design by Bobbie Zlotnik(Emojiland, Fairycakes). Avery Trunko (DIG) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

Julie Halston

James Hindman and Lynne Halliday

Doug Plaut

Wyatt Femler 

Penny Fuller

Bruce Roberts and Jamie deRoy

Jim Kierstead

Jessica Blank and Mary Bacon

Michelle Caiona

Howard McGillin

Howard McGillin and Richard Samson

David Staller

Executive Directors of Primary Stages- Shane D. Hudson and Erin Daley

Kate Hamill

David Corn

David Bishop, Chris Halcombe and Desmond Dutcher

Jim Parsons, Daryl Roth and Todd Spiewak

Jim Parsons

Hunter Foster

Jonathan Walker and Mary Beth Peil

Ted Snowdon

HAPPY OPENING Ibsen's Ghost

Shoko Kambara (Scenic Design), Ien DeNio (Sound Design) and Gregory Gale (Costume Design)

Thomas Gibson and son James Parker Gibson

Thomas Gibson

Judy Kaye

Charles Busch

Charles Busch

Christopher Borg

Jennifer Van Dyck

Jamie deRoy and Charles Busch

Jen Cody and Charles Busch

Christopher Borg, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody, Charles Busch and Jennifer Van Dyck

Judy Kaye, Jen Cody, Charles Busch and Jennifer Van Dyck

Kate Hampton, Judy Kaye, Jen Cody, Carl Andress, Charles Busch, Jennifer Van Dyck, Christopher Borg, Shane D. Hudson and Erin Daley

Doug Plaut, Ashley Austin Morris, Nora Monahan, Charles Busch and Katie Carr

Doug Plaut, Ashley Austin Morris, Nora Monahan, Charles Busch, Katie Carr and Nathan Johnson

Charles Busch and Stephen Breimer

Jen Cody and Hunter Foster

Jen Cody and Hunter Foster

Kate Hampton

Desmond Dutcher and Christopher Borg

Julie Halston and Charles Busch

Julie Halston and Charles Busch

Carl Andress and Charles Busch

Carl Andress, Charles Busch, Erin Daley and Shane D. Hudson



