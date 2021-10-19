Photos: Inside Opening Night of BLUE ROSES at The York Theatre

The York Theatre Company presented a benefit New York premiere concert performance of the new musical Blue Roses, with book and lyrics by Mimi Turque and music by Nancy Ford, based on The Glass Menagerie by Tennessee Williams. Rescheduled from April 2020 due to the pandemic, this one-night-only benefit concert took place on Monday evening, October 18, 2021 at 7:00PM at The Theatre at St. Jean's.

Tennessee Williams' legendary play The Glass Menagerie, marking over 75 years since its Broadway debut, takes on new musical life in the form of Blue Roses. The classic story of a frustrated writer and the memories of his overbearing mother, his troubled sister, and the gentleman caller who will shatter their world is transformed into a haunting new musical from the team of composer Nancy Ford and lyricist and librettist Mimi Turque.

Directed by Austin Pendleton (Fiddler on the Roof) and with music direction by Nancy Ford (I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking It on the Road), the cast of four will feature Anita Gillette (Moonstruck) as Amanda Wingfield, Piper Goodeve (Anne of Green Gables) as Laura Wingfield, Jeff Kready (Tootsie) as Jim O'Connor, and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera) as Tom Wingfield.

