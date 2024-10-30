Photos: In Rehearsal for DUALITY at A.R.T. New York Theatres

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Duality, a new play by Anthony M. Laura (who will also direct the production), will have its world premiere on December 6, 2024 to a sold out opening night at A.R.T. New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre. Check out rehearsal photos here!

Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn), who while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother Tabitha (Candy Dato), is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma. Duality is the completion of Mr. Laura's memory trilogy, with The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows having premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The cast for Duality includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.

The understudy cast includes Emma Davidov, Rheanna Salazar, Jordyn Rassi, Sydney Law, Mary Haley Young, Brittany Ann Hernandez, Sam Glovin, Winter Donnelly and Nour Habbash. Isa Mellody will swing for multiple roles. The design team includes Curtis Howard (Set), Sarah Woods (Lighting), Philip Lauto (Sound / Composer), Rose Hart (Songwriter), Dylan Marshall (Projections) and Maya Lake (Costumes). Duality will run from December 4th to December 21st, with a press opening scheduled for December 11th. Tickets are now on sale. www.dualitytheplay.com



Anthony M. Laura

Caroline Ghosn, Brianne Buishas, Susan Neuffer

Courtnie Keaton, Candy Dato, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney

Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton

Courtnie Keaton, Susan Neuffer

Candy Dato, Brianne Buishas, Alexandra Rooney

Susan Neuffer, Candy Dato, Caroline Ghosn

Candy Dato, Olivia Haley Young, Caroline Ghosn

Alexandra Rooney, Courtnie Keaton, Susan Neuffer, Brianne Buishas

Courtnie Keaton, Brianne Buishas, Alexandra Rooney

Caroline Ghosn, Olivia Haley Young

Alexandra Rooney, Brianne Buishas

Courtnie Keaton

Brianne Buishas

Caroline Ghosn, Olivia Haley Young

Susan Neuffer, Candy Dato

Candy Dato, Caroline Ghosn

Comments