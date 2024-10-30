Photos: In Rehearsal for DUALITY at A.R.T. New York Theatres

Explore the themes of trauma and memory in Anthony M. Laura's new play premiering in December.
Duality, a new play by Anthony M. Laura (who will also direct the production), will have its world premiere on December 6, 2024 to a sold out opening night at A.R.T. New York Theatres in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre. Check out rehearsal photos here!
Duality tells the story of Camilla Knightley (Caroline Ghosn), who while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother Tabitha (Candy Dato), is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma. Duality is the completion of Mr. Laura's memory trilogy, with The Girl with the Red Hair and Shadows having premiered in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The cast for Duality includes Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney and Olivia Haley Young.
The understudy cast includes Emma Davidov, Rheanna Salazar, Jordyn Rassi, Sydney Law, Mary Haley Young, Brittany Ann Hernandez, Sam Glovin, Winter Donnelly and Nour Habbash. Isa Mellody will swing for multiple roles. The design team includes Curtis Howard (Set), Sarah Woods (Lighting), Philip Lauto (Sound / Composer), Rose Hart (Songwriter), Dylan Marshall (Projections) and Maya Lake (Costumes). Duality will run from December 4th to December 21st, with a press opening scheduled for December 11th. Tickets are now on sale. www.dualitytheplay.com
