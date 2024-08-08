Photos: {IN}TANGIBLE Gets World Premiere At New York Theatre Row

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As part of the 10th Anniversary of the Dementia Society of America, Brianna Kalisch’s circus play {IN}TANGIBLE World Premiere is running at New York Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street), August 8-11, 2024, directed by Felicity Hesed. See photos from the production.

{IN}TANGIBLE is a dramatic circus-play using dialogue and narrative circus to tell the story of a woman and her family in the blurred timeline of dementia. While staying in a nursing home, ‘Q’ is visited by her family and memories. Overlapping, competing, and larger-than-life, her memories pull from her present reality into the magical world of life as she remembers it.

"We are immensely proud to support the creative and impactful work of this show as it celebrates its world premiere with our 10th anniversary. Together, we uplift and empower individuals and families impacted by dementia through education, local resources, and life enrichment. As a volunteer-driven nonprofit charity, the Dementia Society of America recognizes the immense value of caregivers and innovators in this field. We raise hope by spotlighting important research, discovering cures and causes, and promoting early detection and meaningful interventions. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of those affected by dementia."

President and Chairman Dementia Society of America®, Kevin Jameson

Cast includes Timothy Canali (Regional: A Chorus Line), Mikayla Dinsdale (École Supérieure des Arts Du Cirque), Brianna Kalisch* (Regional: Dr. Frankenstein), Sherese Parris (London: A Serious Case of the F*ckits), Cynthia Shaw (Velvet Determination), and Maks Turner (Bindlestiff Family Cirkus).

Creative team includes original music by Ruby Fulton & Allison Clendaniel, acrobatic design by Evan Tomlinson Weintraub, sound design by Anna-Lee Craig, lighting design by Jacqueline Scalette, set and props design by Jiaying Zhang, and costume design Victoria Ordeman.

Photo Credit: Maike Schulz



Cynthia Shaw, Mikayla Dinsdale, Maks Turner and Brianna Kalisch

Cynthia Shaw

Brianna Kalisch, Timothy Canali, Mikayla Dinsdale, Maks Turner, Sherese Parris and Cynthia Shaw

Brianna Kalisch, Mikayla Dinsdale, Maks Turner and Cynthia Shaw

