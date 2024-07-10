Photos: INSPIRED BY TRUE EVENTS World Premiere At Out of the Box Theatrics

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Out of the Box Theatrics will present the world premiere production of Inspired by True Events, a new play by actor/writer Ryan Spahn (Playwright: Nora Highland, Conversations with the Other Side; Actor, TV: “American Horror Story,” “Succession”), directed by Knud Adams (Off-Broadway: Primary Trust, English). See photos from the show.

Performances begin today, July 10, 2024 at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre). Opening night is July 17, 2024.

In the green room of a community theater in Rochester, the Uptown Theater Players are getting ready to play to a full house after opening to rave reviews the night before. When their star actor arrives in a dangerously unhinged state, they must improvise on and off stage in ways they could not have imagined. By turns hilarious, harrowing, and horrifying, Inspired by True Events follows a tenacious group of show people who must determine at what cost the show must go on.

The production will star Jack Difalco (Broadway: The Ferryman, Torch Song) as Colin, Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Lou Liberatore (Broadway: Burn This, As Is) as Robert, Mallory Portnoy (Film: Maestro; TV: “The Good Fight,” “Grace & Frankie”) as Eileen and Dana Scurlock (Off-Broadway: Abduction, I Carry Your Heart) as Mary.

As Spahn’s play is set in a theatre’s green room, director Knud Adams will stage the production in the green room of 154 Christopher Street for an intimate audience of 40 theatergoers per performance.

Inspired By True Events received development workshops with New York Stage & Film, The Vineyard Theatre and EST.

The creative team of Inspired by True Events includes scenic design by Lindsay Fuori, costume design by Siena Zoë Allen, lighting design by Paige Seber, sound design by Peter Mills Weiss and props design by Sean Frank. Stage Manager is Jakob W. Plummer. Assistant Stage Manager is Giselle Raphaela. Technical Director is Sajari Hume. Production Management is by Out of the Box Theatrics.

Photo Credit: Thomas Brunot

