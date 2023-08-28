Photos: HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION Opens the Musicals in Mufti Series at The York Theatre

How to Steal an Election: A Dirty Politics Musical, with music and lyrics by Oscar Brand and book by William F. Brown, began performances on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The production will continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 3, 2023. Opening Night was held on Sunday evening, August 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Check out opening night photos below!

Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade - Revival) plays Jerry, with Jason Graae (York's The Grand Tour) as Calvin Coolidge, and Emma Degerstedt (York's Desperate Measures) as April, with Courtney Arango (West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep), Kelly Berman (Gypsy at Goodspeed), and Drew Tanabe (York's Stardust Road) in the ensemble. In addition, Neal Mayer (York's Mark Felt Superstar) will understudy Mr. Graae and perform the role of Calvin Coolidge for two (2) performances: Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

Directed by York Theatre's Associate Producing Director Joseph Hayward, with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Victoria Casillo, the production team includes Lighting Designer Ken Billington, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Stage Manager Claudia Zahn, Assistant Stage Manager Meg Meschino, Associate Director Angela Di Toro, and Dramaturg Tess Nunan, Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy