Photos: HOW TO STEAL AN ELECTION Opens the Musicals in Mufti Series at The York Theatre

The production will continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 3, 2023.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

How to Steal an Election: A Dirty Politics Musical, with music and lyrics by Oscar Brand and book by William F. Brown, began performances on Saturday, August 26, 2023. The production will continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, September 3, 2023. Opening Night was held on Sunday evening, August 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Check out opening night photos below!

Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade - Revival) plays Jerry, with Jason Graae (York's The Grand Tour) as Calvin Coolidge, and Emma Degerstedt (York's Desperate Measures) as April, with Courtney Arango (West Side Story at Milwaukee Rep), Kelly Berman (Gypsy at Goodspeed), and Drew Tanabe (York's Stardust Road) in the ensemble. In addition, Neal Mayer (York's Mark Felt Superstar) will understudy Mr. Graae and perform the role of Calvin Coolidge for two (2) performances: Wednesday, August 30 and Thursday, August 31.

Directed by York Theatre's Associate Producing Director Joseph Hayward, with music direction by Miles Plant and choreography by Victoria Casillo, the production team includes Lighting Designer Ken Billington, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Stage Manager Claudia Zahn, Assistant Stage Manager Meg Meschino, Associate Director Angela Di Toro, and Dramaturg Tess Nunan, Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy 

How To Steal An Election Opens at The York Theatre

How To Steal An Election

James Morgan (Producing Artistic Director)

Emma Degerstedt

Jason Graae, Alex Joseph Grayson, Drew Tanabe and Courtney Arango

Gerry McIntyre and Lee Roy Reams

Neal Mayer

Drew Tanabe

Drew Tanabe

Miles Plant (Music Director)

Drew Tanabe and Lee Roy Reams

Courtney Arango

Courtney Arango

Emma Degerstedt

Emma Degerstedt

Alex Joseph Grayson

Alex Joseph Grayson

Kelly Berman

Kelly Berman

Courtney Arango, Kelly Berman and Emma Degerstedt

Courtney Arango, Kelly Berman and Emma Degerstedt

Jason Graae

Jason Graae

Drew Tanabe, Jason Graae and Alex Joseph Grayson

Drew Tanabe, Jason Graae and Alex Joseph Grayson

Kelly Berman, Courtney Arango, Drew Tanabe, Jason Graae, Alex Joseph Grayson, Emma Degerstedt and Neal Mayer

Hilary Baboukis, Seth Christenfeld, Veronica Shea, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Gerry McIntyre, James Morgan, Aaron Simms and Joseph Hayward

Members of The York Theatre Board-W. David McCoy, Laurence Holzman, Bernard Carragher, Joan Ross Sorkin and James Morgan

Lorna Dallas and James Morgan

Lorna Dallas and James Morgan

Joseph Hayward (Director) and James Morgan

Joseph Hayward , James Morgan and Gerry McIntyre

Barbara Minkus and Susan Morgenstern

Joseph Hayward, Barbara Minkus, Susan Morgenstern and James Morgan

Bill Castellino

Bill Castellino

Jason Graae and Tregoney Shepherd

Jason Graae and Tregoney Shepherd

Joseph Hayward and Jason Graae

Joseph Hayward, Jason Graae and Victoria Casillo (Choreographer)

Joseph Hayward, Jason Graae and Victoria Casillo

Miles Plant, Joseph Hayward and Victoria Casillo

Miles Plant, Joseph Hayward and Victoria Casillo

Dennis Trunfio and Joseph Hayward

 



