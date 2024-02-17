Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration

On Monday, Feb. 12, Waterwell, the theater company founded by Arian Moayed and Tom Ridgely celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a party at Greenpoint Loft featuring cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction, and performances by past Waterwell artists as well as current students and alums of the Waterwell Drama Program.

Check out photos from the event below!

It was hosted by Ruthie Ann Miles and Taylor Trensch and guests included actors Linda Powell, Zoe Winters, Mike Doyle, Kristin Villanueva, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Peter Francis James, Revell Carpenter, Mike Bonini, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, producers Ruth Hendel, Diana DiMenna, Gregory Franklin, television writers Pippin Parker and Kevin Bleyer, novelists Lea Carpenter and Elliot Ackerman, and more. The Artists as Citizen Award was given to co-founder Tom Ridgely and to Lincoln Center's Shanta Thake for their work in creating work that is both civic-minded and brings people together.

Funds raised from this event benefit Waterwell's education initiatives, including the Drama Program at PPAS, a NYC public school.

Photo Credit: Hunter Canning