Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration

The theater company was founded by Arian Moayed and Tom Ridgely.

By: Feb. 17, 2024

On Monday, Feb. 12, Waterwell, the theater company founded by Arian Moayed and Tom Ridgely celebrated its 20th Anniversary with a party at Greenpoint Loft featuring cocktails, dinner, a silent and live auction, and performances by past Waterwell artists as well as current students and alums of the Waterwell Drama Program. 

Check out photos from the event below!

It was hosted by Ruthie Ann Miles and Taylor Trensch and guests included actors Linda Powell, Zoe Winters, Mike Doyle, Kristin Villanueva, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Peter Francis James, Revell Carpenter, Mike Bonini, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, producers Ruth Hendel, Diana DiMenna, Gregory Franklin, television writers Pippin Parker and Kevin Bleyer, novelists Lea Carpenter and Elliot Ackerman, and more. The Artists as Citizen Award was given to co-founder Tom Ridgely and to Lincoln Center's Shanta Thake for their work in creating work that is both civic-minded and brings people together.

Funds raised from this event benefit Waterwell's education initiatives, including the Drama Program at PPAS, a NYC public school.

Photo Credit: Hunter Canning

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Aaron Chase and Guest

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Arian Moayed, Andrew Jackel, and Guests

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Arian Moayed and Mike Doyle

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Arian Moayed and Zoe Winters

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Duane Boutte

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Ephraim Birney

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Gregory Franklin and Heather Lanza

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Heather Lanza, Jeanne Houck, Sujata Thomas, and Sarah Scafidi

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Kristin Villanueva, Joshua Doucette, and Zoe Winters

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Lee Sunday Evans, Arian Moayed, and Guests

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Maria Christina Oliveras

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Memers of Waterwell Drama Program

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Mike Doyle

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Morad Masjedi and Guests

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Nella Vera, Andrew Yang, and Kevin Bleyer

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Sara Scafidi, Arian Moayed, Jeanne Houck, and Heather Lanza

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Shanta Thanke

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Taylor Trensch, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Linda Powell

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Taylor Trensch and Ruthie Ann Miles

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Taylor Trensch and Ruthie Ann Miles

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Tom Ridgely

Photos: Go Inside Waterwell's 20th Anniversary Celebration
Waterwell Artists



Videos