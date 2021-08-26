Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of THE LAST OF THE LOVE LETTERS

The Last of the Love Letters begins performances today, August 26 and opens on Monday, September 13 at Atlantic Theater Company’s Linda Gross Theater.

Aug. 26, 2021  

Atlantic Theater Company will present the world premiere production of The Last of the Love Letters written by and featuring Ngozi Anyanwu, directed by Patricia McGregor, and featuring Tony Award Daniel J. Watts and Xavier Scott Evans.

Two people contemplate the thing they love most and whether to stick it out or to leave it behind. To stay. Or to go. That is the question. The Last of the Love Letters is just that: a plea and a painful goodbye wrapped into one.

The Last of the Love Letters will feature scenic design by Yu-HsuanChen, costume design by Dede Ayite, lighting design by Stacey Derosier, sound design by Twi McCallum, and casting by The TelseyOffice; Will Cantler, CSA, Karyn Casl, CSA, and Destiny Lilly, CSA.



