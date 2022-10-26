Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3
Your Own Personal Exegesis features Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak.
On Tuesday, October 25, cast and creatives gathered for the first rehearsal of the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 production of YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS. The new play by Julia May Jonas, directed by Annie Tippe, begins performances Saturday, November 19 ahead of a Monday, December 5 opening at the Claire Tow Theater.
See photos below!
YOUR OWN PERSONAL EXEGESIS features Hannah Cabell, Cole Doman, Annie Fang, Savidu Geevaratne, and Mia Pak and will have sets by Brett J. Banakis, costumes by Wendy Yang, lighting by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound by Stowe Nelson, and original music by Brian Cavanagh-Strong. Karen Evanouskas is the Stage Manager.
Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel
The cast with Annie Tippe (kneeling) and playwright Julia May Jonas (standing)
Savidu Geevaratne, Cole Doman, Hannah Cabell, Mia Pak and Annie Fang
Julia May Jonas
Brian Cavanagh-Strong, Julia May Jonas and Annie Tippe
Annie Tippe and Julia May Jonas
