Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SANDRA at Vineyard Theatre

Previews will begin on November 3 at Vineyard Theatre. Opening night will take place on November 19.

Oct. 07, 2022  

Vineyard Theatre's production of Sandra written by David Cale (Harry Clarke, 2018 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show), with music by Matthew Dean Marsh (We're Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time), starring Marjan Neshat (Selling Kabul and English) and directed by Leigh Silverman (Harry Clarke) began rehearsals this week.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Previews will begin on November 3 at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street). Opening night for Sandra, the inaugural production of Vineyard's 40th season, is set for November 19. Tickets are available at https://vineyardtheatre.org/shows/sandra/ or by calling 212-353-0303.

In this new one-woman thriller from David Cale, Sandra seeks to get to the bottom of the mysterious disappearance of her closest friend, a young pianist and composer, who went on a trip to Mexico and never returned. Her search for clues leads her into both a highly charged love affair, and increasingly dangerous territory. Featuring an original piano score by Matthew Dean Marsh, direction by Obie Award-winning director Leigh Silverman, and starring Marjan Neshat, Sandra asks how far would you go for love?

The design team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Rachel Hauck (Hadestown and How I Learned to Drive), costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho (Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and Anastasia), lighting design by Thom Weaver (Gypsy), and sound design by Kathy Ruvuna (Wives and The New Englanders).

Stage Manager for Sandra will be Katie Ailinger and Assistant Stage Manager is Eliza Anastasio.



