Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for Amaterasu Za's CHUSHINGURA - 47 RONIN

Cast includes Ako (FX’s “Shogun.” Off-Broadway: God Said This -Lortel nom.), Yoshi Amao (TV: “Shogun,” “Mr. Robot.”), Saori Goda, (NBC’s “Love Your Selfie”), and more.

Oct. 04, 2022  

Amaterasu Za will present Chushingura - 47 Ronin, adapted and directed by Ako Dachs, it will be performed mainly in Japanese with English subtitles. Chushingura - 47 Ronin will begin performances on October 18, in advance of its opening night on October 23, 2022, at the A.R.T./New York Mezzanine Theater, 502 W. 53rd Street.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Chushingura - 47 Ronin is based on one of the most enduring stories in Japan. Portraying real events that took place in 1702-1703 during Japan's Shogun-led Edo period, this sprawling story of honor, betrayal, clan loyalty, sacrifice, justice, and revenge has been told and retold in hundreds of ways in Japanese books, plays, movies, television dramas, and animated series. This new stage adaptation will be performed mainly in Japanese with some English and supertitle translations throughout.

Cast includes Ako (FX's "Shogun." Off-Broadway: God Said This -Lortel nom.), Yoshi Amao (TV: "Shogun," "Mr. Robot."), Saori Goda, (NBC's "Love Your Selfie"), Tatsuo Ichikawa (Apple TV+, "We Crashed"), Rina Maejima (A Chorus Line), Jun Suenaga (Film: Mother's Day), Yasu Suzuki (Film: College Road Trip. NETFLIX's "Daredevil"), Hiroko Yonekura (Regional: Avenue Q), and Minami Yoshimura (Regional: Godspell).

The creative team also includes Joshua Dachs (Scenic Design), Fumi Tanakada (Sound Design), Aaron Bowersox (Lighting Design), Kyo Kasumi (Tate Fight Director), and Kanako Morita (Stage Manager).

"This true tale has been presented in many forms, from Kabuki to the stage, film, and TV and we are thrilled to bring this exciting new adaptation of the celebrated Japanese story to New York. It is very rare to see an entire cast of New-York based Japanese actors in one production. We will embrace the Japanese theatre tradition of cross-gender casting as we tell our version of this moving story of injustice, loyalty, and revenge." Amaterasu Za's Founding Artistic Director, Ako Dachs

Japanese theater is known for its cross-gender casting (all roles in Kabuki are played by men, and all roles in the famous Takarazuka Review Company are played by women), and this production will include male roles played by female actors.

This project continues Amaterasu Za's efforts to bring traditional and contemporary Japanese classics to an American audience. The company's first major project was an English-language adaptation of a Chikamatsu play from the Kabuki tradition - Courier of Love. Our second was a full production of two Yukio Mishima modern Noh plays Hanjo and Aoi No Ue, in Japanese, and this one will be an adaptation of one of the most enduring stories in Japan.

The cast
The cast

Ako and Michaella Craver
Ako and Michaella Craver

Koji Ono, Saori Goda and Minami Yoshimura
Koji Ono, Saori Goda and Minami Yoshimura

Koji Ono
Koji Ono

Kyo Kasumi, Yasu Suzuki, Jun Suenaga, Minami Yoshimura and Hiroko Yonekura
Kyo Kasumi, Yasu Suzuki, Jun Suenaga, Minami Yoshimura and Hiroko Yonekura

Ako Dachs
Ako Dachs

Rina Maejima, Minami Yoshimura, Saori Goda, Yasu Suzuki, Yoshi Amao and Ako
Rina Maejima, Minami Yoshimura, Saori Goda, Yasu Suzuki, Yoshi Amao and Ako

Rina Maejima
Rina Maejima

Tatsuo Ichikawa
Tatsuo Ichikawa

Yasu Suzuki, Minami Yoshimura, Jun Suenaga and Hiroko Yonekura
Yasu Suzuki, Minami Yoshimura, Jun Suenaga and Hiroko Yonekura

Yoshi Amao, Saori Goda and Tatsuo Ichikawa
Yoshi Amao, Saori Goda and Tatsuo Ichikawa

Ako and stage management
Ako and stage management

Hiroko Yonekura
Hiroko Yonekura

Hiroko Yonekura
Hiroko Yonekura


