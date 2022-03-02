Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of SANDBLASTED

Vineyard Theatre and WP Theater are now presenting the World Premiere of sandblasted at Vineyard Theatre (108 East 15th Street), playing until March 13.

Check out photos from opening night below!



Marinda Anderson (Miss You Like Hell), Brittany Bellizeare (The Bluest Eye, "American Rust"), Andy Lucien ("The Blacklist"), Rolonda Watts ("Rolonda") star in the newest work from Charly Evon Simpson (Behind the Sheet), recipient of The Vineyard's 2019 Paula Vogel Playwriting Award and a 2018-20 WP Theater Lab Alum. sandblasted is directed by Elliot Norton Award-winning director Summer L. Williams in her New York City debut.



Angela (Bellizeare) and Odessa (Anderson) are on a sandy search for something that might not be real but they are determined to make a way out of no way. When they stumble upon ADAH (Watts), that's right THE Celebrity-turned-Wellness-Maven Adah, they decide to follow her lead not knowing that the journey could very well be the cure. sandblasted is a deeply stirring, funny, theatrically daring story of waiting and hoping, time and healing.



The design team includes Matt Saunders (Scenic Design), Montana Levi Blanco (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Sadah Espii Proctor (Sound Design), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wig Design), Nissy Aya (Dramaturg) and Kelly Gillespie (Casting Director).



Tickets are available at www.vineyardtheatre.org or by calling 212-353-0303.

