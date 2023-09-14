Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of INFINITE LIFE, Now Extended at Atlantic Theater Company

The production will now run through Saturday, October 14th.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

Atlantic Theater Company has extended the world premiere of Infinite Life, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker (Body Awareness) and directed by Obie Award winner James Macdonald (Cloud Nine). Infinite Life is a co-production with National Theatre.

See photos from opening night below!
 
Infinite Life began performances on Friday, August 18th, and opened on Tuesday, September 12th at the Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street). The production will now run through Saturday, October 14th.

 
The cast of Infinite Life features Marylouise Burke (True West), Mia Katigbak (Scenes From a Marriage), Christina Kirk (Clybourne Park), Kristine Nielsen (Tony Award nominee, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), Brenda Pressley (The Lyons), and Pete Simpson (Is This a Room).  
 
Five women in Northern California sit outside on chaise lounges and philosophize. A surprisingly funny inquiry into the complexity of suffering, and what it means to desire in a body that's failing you.
 
Infinite Life will feature sets by dots, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Bray Poor, makeup, hair & special effects by Alfreda “Fre” Howard, props by Noah Mease, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting, Joe Geary, CSA. Laura Smith will serve as production stage manager.
 




