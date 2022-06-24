Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of EPIPHANY at Lincoln Center Theater

Jun. 24, 2022  

EPIPHANY, a new play by Brian Watkins, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, opened last night, Thursday, June 23 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

See photos of the cast on opening night below!

EPIPHANY features Francois Battiste, Marylouise Burke, Heather Burns, Jonathan Hadary, Omar Metwally, Colby Minifie, David Ryan Smith, C.J. Wilson, and Carmen Zilles. The play has sets by John Lee Beatty, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting by Isabella Byrd, original music and sound by Daniel Kluger. Roxana Khan is the Stage Manager.





