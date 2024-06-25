Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Oscar Wilde's THE PORTRAIT OF MR. W.H. as Part of Project Shaw

The performance was on Monday June 24, 2024, at 7PM.
Gingold Theatrical Group concluded the 19th season of Project Shaw with Oscar Wilde's The Portrait of W.H. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Each performance is followed by a lively post-show discussion with the cast and director. Directed by Mark Waldrop, The Portrait of Mr. W.H. was presented at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on Monday June 24, 2024, at 7PM.
Check out photos below!
The cast of The Portrait of Mr. W.H. featured Charles Busch (Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy), Jay O. Sanders (Purlie Victorious), Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw), A.J. Shively (Philadelphia, Here I Come!).
Oscar Wilde's notorious short story The Portrait of Mr. W.H. theorizes who Shakespeare might truly have written his infamous Sonnets about. In Wilde's hands, the inspiration for the world's most famous poems is a beautiful young actor in Shakespeare's company. A portrait has been found! Can it be the young man? In attempting to prove this theory, a pair of men face their most secret fears and even death. Gingold's David Staller has adapted this short story to celebrate the kickoff of New York City Pride Week.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Tonights Cast- Machine Dazzle, A.J. Shively, Elena Shaddow, Charles Busch, Thom Sesma, Jay O. Sanders Ed Goldschneider and Mark Waldrop
David Staller, Machine Dazzle, A.J. Shively and Elena Shaddow
A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively and Jay O. Sanders
A.J. Shively, Jay O. Sanders, Machine Dazzle, David Staller and Charles Busch
Elena Shaddow and A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively and Thom Sesma
A.J. Shively
Charles Busch, Thom Sesma and A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively and Jay O. Sanders
A.J. Shively
Charles Busch, Thom Sesma and A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively, Charles Busch and Thom Sesma
A.J. Shively
Jay O. Sanders, A.J. Shively and Charles Busch
A.J. Shively
A.J. Shively, Charles Busch and Thom Sesma
Mark Waldrop, David Staller and Isaiah Josiah
Isaiah Josiah
David Staller and Elena Shaddow
Charles Busch and Elena Shaddow
Charles Busch
