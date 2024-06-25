Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Oscar Wilde's THE PORTRAIT OF MR. W.H. as Part of Project Shaw

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Gingold Theatrical Group concluded the 19th season of Project Shaw with Oscar Wilde's The Portrait of W.H. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Each performance is followed by a lively post-show discussion with the cast and director. Directed by Mark Waldrop, The Portrait of Mr. W.H. was presented at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on Monday June 24, 2024, at 7PM.

Check out photos below!

The cast of The Portrait of Mr. W.H. featured Charles Busch (Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy), Jay O. Sanders (Purlie Victorious), Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw), A.J. Shively (Philadelphia, Here I Come!).

Oscar Wilde's notorious short story The Portrait of Mr. W.H. theorizes who Shakespeare might truly have written his infamous Sonnets about. In Wilde's hands, the inspiration for the world's most famous poems is a beautiful young actor in Shakespeare's company. A portrait has been found! Can it be the young man? In attempting to prove this theory, a pair of men face their most secret fears and even death. Gingold's David Staller has adapted this short story to celebrate the kickoff of New York City Pride Week.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Comments