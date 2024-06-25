Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents Oscar Wilde's THE PORTRAIT OF MR. W.H. as Part of Project Shaw

The performance was on Monday June 24, 2024, at 7PM.

By: Jun. 25, 2024
Gingold Theatrical Group concluded the 19th season of Project Shaw with Oscar Wilde's The Portrait of W.H. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of Script-In-Hand performances that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. Each performance is followed by a lively post-show discussion with the cast and director. Directed by Mark Waldrop, The Portrait of Mr. W.H. was presented at Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia Theatre on Monday June 24, 2024, at 7PM.

The cast of The Portrait of Mr. W.H. featured Charles Busch (Ibsen's Ghost: An Irresponsible Biographical Fantasy), Jay O. Sanders (Purlie Victorious), Thom Sesma (Dead Outlaw), A.J. Shively (Philadelphia, Here I Come!).

Oscar Wilde's notorious short story The Portrait of Mr. W.H. theorizes who Shakespeare might truly have written his infamous Sonnets about. In Wilde's hands, the inspiration for the world's most famous poems is a beautiful young actor in Shakespeare's company. A portrait has been found! Can it be the young man? In attempting to prove this theory, a pair of men face their most secret fears and even death. Gingold's David Staller has adapted this short story to celebrate the kickoff of New York City Pride Week.

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Paul Lee and Robb Moss

Tonights Cast- Machine Dazzle, A.J. Shively, Elena Shaddow, Charles Busch, Thom Sesma, Jay O. Sanders Ed Goldschneider and Mark Waldrop

Tonights Cast- Machine Dazzle, A.J. Shively, Elena Shaddow, Charles Busch, Thom Sesma, Jay O. Sanders Ed Goldschneider and Mark Waldrop are joined by David Staller, Jade Doina, April Ann Kline, Maya Barbon and Isaiah Josiah

David Staller, Machine Dazzle, A.J. Shively and Elena Shaddow

Machine Dazzle

Charles Busch

A.J. Shively

Thom Sesma

Mark Waldrop

Thom Sesma

A.J. Shively and Jay O. Sanders

Thom Sesma and David Staller

A.J. Shively, Jay O. Sanders, Machine Dazzle, David Staller and Charles Busch

Elena Shaddow

Elena Shaddow

Elena Shaddow and A.J. Shively

Machine Dazzle

Machine Dazzle

David Staller

David Staller

Charles Busch

A.J. Shively

Thom Sesma and Charles Busch

A.J. Shively and Thom Sesma

A.J. Shively

Charles Busch, Thom Sesma and A.J. Shively

Thom Sesma

Jay O Sanders

Jay O. Sanders

A.J. Shively and Jay O. Sanders

A.J. Shively

Charles Busch, Thom Sesma and A.J. Shively

A.J. Shively, Charles Busch and Thom Sesma

A.J. Shively

Charles Busch

Jay O. Sanders, A.J. Shively and Charles Busch

Jay O. Sanders

Charles Busch

Charles Busch

A.J. Shively

A.J. Shively, Charles Busch and Thom Sesma

Mark Waldrop, David Staller and Isaiah Josiah

Mark Waldrop

Isaiah Josiah

Mark Waldrop

Mark Waldrop

Mark Waldrop

Mark Waldrop

Elena Shaddow

Elena Shaddow

Elena Shaddow

Elena Shaddow

Elena Shaddow

Elena Shaddow

David Staller and Elena Shaddow

Elena Shaddow

Ed Goldschneider

Machine Dazzle

Machine Dazzle

Machine Dazzle

Machine Dazzle

Charles Busch and Elena Shaddow

Jay O. Sanders

Charles Busch



