Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Gala Honers Lynn Ahrens and Steven Flaherty

Gingold Theatrical Group recently held its 2024 Golden Shamrock Gala. The evening honored Broadway composing team Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty with the Golden Shamrock Award for their tireless work as supporters of human rights and their artistic excellence in musical theater writing. Check out photos from inside the event here!
Performers for the evening included Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton (Smokey Joe’s Café, “The Good Fight”) & George Dvorsky with special material by Michael Mitnick (Scotland, PA; Fly By Night).
GTG’s Golden Shamrock Award is given annually to celebrate artistic and cultural contributions to society, as inspired by Shaw’s fiercely activist humanitarianism. Previous recipients of the Golden Shamrock Award include Charles Busch, Tyne Daly, Judith Ivey, Kenneth Lonergan, Kate Mulgrew, Brian Murray, Robert Osborne, Martha Plimpton, Stephen Schwartz, Pamela Singleton, and Tom Viola.
The renowned writing team of Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty has received theater, film and music’s highest honors—the Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Olivier Awards, as well as nominations for two Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and four Grammys. They serve on the Council of the Dramatists Guild of America and founded the DGF Fellows Program for Emerging Writers. In 2014 they received the Oscar Hammerstein Award for Lifetime Achievement and in 2015 they were inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Gingold Gala at Roberts Restaurant
2024 Auction Items
Lynn Ahrens and Steven Flaherty
Lynn Ahrens and Steven Flaherty
Dr. Brian R. Saltzman and Bill Roland
Patricia Klausner, Kerri Alison Mandelbaum, Sharon Carr and WILL NUNZIATA
Danny Burstein and Brenda Braxton
Steven Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens
Bill Roland and Dan Perry
Fareeda Ahmed
Lynn Ahrens and Steven Flaherty
Lynn Ahrens, Steven Flaherty and David Staller
David Staller and Steven Flaherty
Lynn Ahrens, David Staller and Steven Flaherty
Lynn Ahrens, David Staller and Steven Flaherty
Steven Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick
Lee Wilkins, Josh Rhodes, Steven Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick
Lynn Ahrens and Tom Viola
Lynn Ahrens and Bill Roland
Carolyn Meehan, George Dvorsky, Danny Burstein, Eric Kapstick, Steven Flaherty and Trevor Hardwick
Steven Flaherty, Robert Ollis, Sarah Waxse and Trevor Hardwick
Stephen Schwartz and David Staller
