Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of INFINITE LIFE at Atlantic Theater Company

  Infinite Life is now in performances and opens Tuesday, September 12th for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 8th.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere production of Infinite Life, written by Pulitzer Prize winner Annie Baker (Body Awareness) and directed by Obie Award winner James Macdonald (Cloud Nine).

Get a first look at photos below!
 
Infinite Life is now in performances and opens Tuesday, September 12th for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 8th Off-Broadway at The Linda Gross Theater (330 West 20th Street).

The cast of Infinite Life features Marylouise Burke (True West), Mia Katigbak (Scenes From a Marriage), Christina Kirk (Clybourne Park), Kristine Nielsen (Tony Award nominee, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike), Brenda Pressley (The Lyons), and Pete Simpson (Is This a Room).   
 
Five women in Northern California sit outside on chaise lounges and philosophize. A surprisingly funny inquiry into the complexity of suffering, and what it means to desire in a body that's failing you.
 
Infinite Life features sets by dots, costumes by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting by Isabella Byrd, sound by Bray Poor, makeup, hair & special effects by Alfreda “Fre” Howard, props by Noah Mease, and casting by Caparelliotis Casting, Joe Geary, CSA. Laura Smith serves as production stage manager. 




