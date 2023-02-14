Photos: Get a First Look at BECOMES A WOMAN World Premiere at Mint Theater

Mint Theater Company is returning to New York City Center Stage II with the World Premiere of one of its most exciting discoveries ever: Becomes a Woman, an unpublished and unproduced play by Betty Smith (A Tree Grows in Brooklyn). Smith's 1930 never-before-seen drama will continue performances through March 18th, at NY City Center Stage II. Opening Night is set for Monday February 27th (7pm).

Get a first look at photos below!

Becomes a Woman is the story of Francie, a 19-year-old living with her family in Brooklyn and working at a five and dime store as a singer at the sheet music counter. Her co-workers describe her as "afraid of her family, afraid of the boss, afraid to make a date." But as Francie Becomes A Woman, she discovers a hidden reserve of courage that surprises everyone, even herself.

Featured in the cast directed by Britt Berke will be Duane Boutté (Broadway: Parade, Carousel; Off-Broadway: The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, The Heliotrope Bouquet by Scott Joplin & Louis Chauvin - Playwrights Horizons); Christopher Reed Brown (Off-Broadway debut!); Jeb Brown (Broadway: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark, Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida; Off-Broadway: Scotland, PA - Roundabout; Romantic Poetry - Manhattan Theatre Club); Gina Daniels (Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Judgment Day - Park Avenue Armory); Antoinette LaVecchia (Broadway: Torch Song - Second Stage Theatre, A View from the Bridge ; Off-Broadway: String of Pearls - Primary Stages); Jillian Louis (Broadway: It Shoulda Been You; Off-Broadway: Tenderloin - York Theatre; Chick Flick the Musical; Mr. Magoo's Christmas Carol); Jack Mastrianni (Broadway: A Christmas Story The Musical!); Jason O'Connell (Off-Broadway: Judgment Day - Park Avenue Armory; Pride and Prejudice - Primary Stages; Sense and Sensibility, The Seagull - Bedlam); Emma Pfitzer Price (Off-Broadway debut!); Scott Redmond (Oklahoma! National Tour); Pearl Rhein (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Off-Broadway: The Taming of the Shrew - Public Theater/Delacorte, Volpone - Red Bull Theater, The Lucky Ones - Ars Nova); Madeline Seidman (Off-Broadway debut!); Phillip Taratula (Broadway: The Skin of Our Teeth - Lincoln Center Theater, Off-Broadway: Riddle of the Trilobites - New Victory); Peterson Townsend (Chains - Mint Theater); and Tim Webb (A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage - National Tour). The creative team includes Vicki R. Davis (scenic), Emilee McVey-Lee (costumes), Mary Louise Geiger (lighting), M. Florian Staab (sound & original music), Amy Stoller (dialects and dramaturgy), and Stephanie Klapper, CSA (casting), who was recently nominated for an Artios Award by the Casting Society of America for Mint Theater's The Daughter-in-Law.

Tickets for Becomes a Woman start at $38 (including $3 facility fee) and may be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212/581-1212, or in person at the New York City Center box office located at 131 West 55th Street (between 6th & 7th Avenues). Phone and online orders incur an additional $7 handling fee.