Photos: Get A Glimpse Into Project Shaw's PYGMALION

The cast of Pygmalion featured Kate Hamill, David Lee Huynh, Laura Patinkin, Mary Beth Peil, Robert Petkoff, Ryann Redmond, Justin Robertson, and more.

By: Jul. 25, 2023

Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw was presented as part of Gingold Theatrical Group's 18th season of Project Shaw. Inspired by the works of George Bernard Shaw, Project Shaw is a special series of play readings that aim to provoke peaceful discussion and activism. 

Pygmalion, Shaw’s most famous and beloved play, as well as the basis for the musical My Fair Lady, is a rollicking comedy that reminds us of the importance of being as fully connected to both our heads and hearts as we can, and to live our lives as fully as possible. A celebrated professor of phonetics makes a wager that he can pass a bedraggled Cockney flower girl off as a duchess at an ambassador’s garden party by giving her the tools of education. But, before the lessons are over, she has become his teacher, as well: helping him learn to face his emotional self as an aware human. The play is a sharp lampoon of the rigid British class system of the day and a commentary on women’s independence.

The cast of Pygmalion featured Kate Hamill, David Lee Huynh, Laura Patinkin, Alison Fraser, Robert Petkoff, Shavanna Calder,  Justin Robertson, Thomas Jay Ryan, Thom Sesma and Jennifer Van Dyck.

Pygmalion was directed by David Staller.

Photo credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy 

David Lee Huynh, Thomas Jay Ryan, Thom Sesma, Robert Petkoff Justin Squigs Robertson and Kate Hamill

Justin Squigs Robertson

Jennifer Van Dyck

Laura Patinkin

Shavanna Calder

David Lee Huynh, Robert Petkoff, Thomas Jay Ryan and Thom Sesma

David Lee Huynh, Thomas Jay Ryan, Thom Sesma, Robert Petkoff, Justin Squigs Robertson, Kate Hamill, Allison Fraser and Jennifer Van Dyck

Robert Petkoff, Justin Squigs Robertson, Kate Hamill, Alison Fraser, Jennifer Van Dyck, Laura Patinkin and Shavanna Calder

David Lee Huynh, Thomas Jay Ryan, Thom Sesma, Robert Petkoff, Justin Squigs Robertson, Laura Patinkin, Shavanna Calder, Kate Hamill, Alison Fraser and Jennifer Van Dyck

David Staller, Carson Ferguson, Hailey Delaney and Sean Bertrand join with tonight's cast-David Lee Huynh, Thomas Jay Ryan, Thom Sesma, Robert Petkoff, Justin Squigs Robertson, Laura Patinkin, Shavanna Calder, Kate Hamill, Alison Fraser and Jennifer Van Dyck

David Staller

Thomas Jay Ryan, Thom Sesma, Robert Petkoff, Justin Squigs Robertson, Kate Hamill, Alison Fraser, Jennifer Van Dyck, Laura Patinkin and Shavanna Calder

Justin Squigs Robertson

Kate Hamill

Thomas Jay Ryan

David Lee Huynh

Robert Petkoff

Robert Petkoff and Kate Hamill

Justin Squigs Robertson

Robert Petkoff and Alison Fraser

Robert Petkoff

Robert Petkoff and Alison Fraser

Thomas Jay Ryan

Shavanna Calder

David Lee Huynh

Laura Patinkin and Shavanna Calder

Alison Fraser, Laura Patinkin and Shavanna Calder

David Lee Huynh, Thom Sesma and Robert Petkoff

Robert Petkoff, Kate Hamill and Alison Fraser

Laura Patinkin

Thom Sesma

David Lee Huynh, Thom Sesma. Robert Petkoff, Kate Hamill, Alison Fraser, Laura Patinkin and Shavanna Calder

Alison Fraser

David Lee Huynh and Alison Fraser

Thom Sesma, Alison Fraser and Robert Petkoff

Thom Sesma, Thomas Jay Ryan,  Robert Petfoff, Justin Squigs Robertson, David Lee Huynh and David Staller. Front row: Laura Patinkin, Shavanna Calder, Alison Fraser and Jennifer van Dyck

Shavanna Calder, Laura Patinkin, David Staller, Alison Fraser and Jennifer van Dyck 

Justin Squigs Robertson, Robert Petkoff,  Thomas Jay Ryan, Thom Sesma,  David Staller and David Lee Huynh
 



