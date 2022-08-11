Photos: Gabby Beans, Bartley Booz & More to Star in I'M REVOLTING - Get a First Look Inside Rehearsals
I’m Revolting will begin performances on Thursday, September 8th for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 16th Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater.
Atlantic Theater Company has announced casting for the world premiere production of I'm Revolting, written by Gracie Gardner, and directed by Knud Adams.
I'm Revolting will feature Tony Award nominee Gabby Beans (The Skin of Our Teeth), Bartley Booz (Hamlet/Oresteia), Laura Esterman (The Woman's Party), Glenn Fitzgerald (The True), Peter Gerety (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Emily Cass McDonnell (Bodies They Ritual), Alicia Pilgrim (Cullud Wattah), Portia (To Kill A Mockingbird), and Patrick Vaill (Oklahoma!).
Get a first look inside rehearsals below!
I'm Revolting will begin performances on Thursday, September 8th, and will open Wednesday, September 28th, for a limited engagement through Sunday, October 16th, 2022 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street).
At a skin cancer clinic in NYC (not the famous one), patients wait to find out how much of themselves they're about to lose. Atlantic Theater Company is thrilled to welcome back Drama Desk Award nominee Knud Adams (English) teaming up with Relentless Award winner Gracie Gardner for her Off-Broadway debut.
I'm Revolting will feature scenic design by Marsha Ginsberg, costume design by Enver Chakartash, lighting design by Kate McGee, sound design by Bray Poor, and casting by The Telsey Office: William Cantler, CSA; Destiny Lilly, CSA. Alex H. Hajjar will serve as production stage manager.
Gracie Gardner is a 2020-2021 Tow Playwright-in-Residence.
Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster
Back row: (l-r) John Polles, Jeffory Lawson, Neil Pepe, Glenn Fitzgerald, Knud Adams, Gracie Gardner, Portia, Laura Esterman, Patrick Vaill, Destiny Lilly, and Peter Gerety. Front row: (l-r) Arun Welandawe-Prematilleke, Bartley Booz, Jiaying Zhang, Emily Cass McDonnell, Marsha Ginsberg, Alex Cortinas, Gabby Beans and Alicia Pilgrim
Bartley Booz, Emily Cass McDonnell, Glenn Fitzgerald, Gabby Beans, Portia, Alicia Pilgrim, Laura Esterman, Patrick Vaill and Peter Gerety
Gracie Gardner, Knud Adams, Bartley Booz, Emily Cass McDonnell, Glenn Fitzgerald, Gabby Beans, Portia, Alicia Pilgrim, Laura Esterman, Patrick Vaill and Peter Gerety
Jeffory Lawson, Gracie Gardner, Knud Adams and Neil Pepe
Emily Cass McDonnell
Portia
Cast and creative team