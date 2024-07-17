Photos: Frank Wood and Kelley Curran in Rehearsals for THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony Award winner, Frank Wood and Kelley Curran one of the stars of HBO's The Gilded Age will star in THE MEETING: THE INTERPRETER, a new play written by Catherine Gropper and directed by Brian Mertes.

Get a first look at rehearsal photos below!

Previews begin Monday, JULY 29 with an opening set for Sunday, AUGUST 4 at Theater at St. Clements.

Set against the backdrop of the infamous Trump Tower Meeting of 2016, the play tells the story of an international interpreter thrown up against government systems of congressional and senate interrogations, catapulting him into circumstances beyond his control. "This man could be everyman ... one of us," says playwright Catherine Gropper.

This play is about the loss of individuality and privacy is based on actual events (a chance meeting between the playwright and an actual government interpreter). This two-person play supports a cast of thousands thanks to Mertes' production scheme including puppetry, film sequences, projections, and intricate lighting and sound.

Design team includes OBIE and Henry Hewes Award-winning lighting designer, producer, and organizer, Barbara Samuels; Broadway composer and sound designer Daniel Baker; OBIE Award-winning choreographer, Orlando Pabotoy international Puppeteer and Animator Julian Crouch (TONY nominated); video artist and theatre designer, Yana Biryukova (Hartford Stage, Yale Repertory, Irish Repertory Theatre as well as the Venice Biennale 2022); Set Designer Jim Findlay (his works have been presented in 50 countries); and international costume designer, Olivera Gajic (credits include Jedermann (Salzburg Festival, Austria); God's Ear (VineyardTheatre); and the film, I am a Seagull). All of this is then folded back onto itself in real-time through the lens of international videographer Tatiana Stolporskaya, creating a synthesis between documentary and narrative filmmaking.

Comments