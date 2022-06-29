Photos: First Look at XANADU Starring Olivia Bodner & Ray Robinson At Madison Theatre



The Madison Theatre at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, Long Island recently launched its Signature Theater Series and open now through July 2 is Xanadu, the Tony-nominated, roller-skating musical adventure featuring a hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne & John Farrar (book by Tony-nominee Douglas Carter Beane), based on the Universal Pictures cult classic which starred Olivia Newton-John & Gene Kelly.

Co-Directed by Broadway's Angelo Fraboni & Bethany Moore, shows are Thursday June 30 @ 7pm, Friday July 1 @ 2pm & 8pm, Saturday July 2 @ 2pm & 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183366®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmadisontheatreny.org%2Fevent%2Fxanadu%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.



Olivia Bodner and Company