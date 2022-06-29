Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at XANADU Starring Olivia Bodner & Ray Robinson At Madison Theatre

Based on the Universal Pictures cult classic starring Olivia Newton-John & Gene Kelly.

Jun. 29, 2022  


The Madison Theatre at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, Long Island recently launched its Signature Theater Series and open now through July 2 is Xanadu, the Tony-nominated, roller-skating musical adventure featuring a hit score composed by pop-rock legends, Jeff Lynne & John Farrar (book by Tony-nominee Douglas Carter Beane), based on the Universal Pictures cult classic which starred Olivia Newton-John & Gene Kelly.

Co-Directed by Broadway's Angelo Fraboni & Bethany Moore, shows are Thursday June 30 @ 7pm, Friday July 1 @ 2pm & 8pm, Saturday July 2 @ 2pm & 8pm.

Tickets can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2183366®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fmadisontheatreny.org%2Fevent%2Fxanadu%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Olivia Bodner and Company

Ray Robinson, Olivia Bodner

Mad Fisher, Jenna Rose Husli and Company

Ava Lee Dell'aquila, Jeremy Fuentes, Karoline Thomas

Mad Fisher, Ava Lee Dell'aquila, Jeremy Fuentes, Olivia Bodner, Tobi Berman, Karoline Thomas, Jenna Rise Husli

Olivia Bodner

Olivia Bodner, Ray Robinson, and Company

Ray Robinson and Kevin Bernard

Ray Robinson, Olivia Bodner

Trixie Klein, Karoline Thomas, Matt Kenna, Olivia Bodner, Tobi Bermna, Ava Lee Dell'aquila, Carmeryn Laird




