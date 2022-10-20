Photos: First Look at The Acting Company's THE THREE MUSKETEERS National Tour

The Acting Company's national tour of The Three Musketeers launched in New York City in repertory with Romeo and Juliet and playing over 27 engagements in 16 states.

Tickets are now available for performances across the country of The Three Musketeers and Romeo and Juliet playing in repertory. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased at each presenter's respective box office.

The two casts will feature Torée Alexandre, Zoe Anastassiou, Edwin Brown III, Darius Deon, Ty Camren Hawthorne, Sam Encarnación, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Travis Raeburn, Christopher Then, William Oliver Watkins, Eunice Woods and Caro Zeller.

The Three Musketeers

World Premiere Adaptation

Written by Kirsten Childs

From the Novel by Alexandre Dumas

Directed by Kent Gash

This world premiere adaptation commissioned by The Acting Company will draw inspiration from an astonishing secret-that Dumas' father, General Alex Dumas, was the highest-ranking person of Color in a Western military until our own time. The Three Musketeers will tour nationally in 2022. This adaptation will shed new light on this swashbuckling adventure and give a favorite story new importance. An inspiring tale filled with laughter and adventure, The Three Musketeers is a reminder to all that courage, honesty, and valour can change the world.