Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre

pixeltracker

Scar Tissue achieves a chilling dichotomy by using our unspoken truths to connect with its audience on a human level.

Jan. 21, 2022  

Scar Tissue, a bold new play by Victoria Fragnito, today released a first look at production photos for the world premiere engagement. Get a first look at the show below.

Featuring direction by Jenn Susi and music by Kristin Sgarro, Scar Tissue is currently playing on the Steve and Marie Sgouros Theatre at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street), through Sunday, January 30, 2022.


Time does not heal all wounds. Best friends, Jessica and Sam, each have scars from their pasts that have not healed. Jessica has never been able to get past an extremely damaging romantic relationship from her formative years in college, while Sam has been ignoring a painfully fractured relationship with her sister. After years of denial, an impromptu lunch date and a surprise overnight guest forces them both to confront these wounds and face what they didn't want to see head on.

Scar Tissue achieves a chilling dichotomy by using our unspoken truths to connect with its audience on a human level. Returning to face these truths is an all-star cast including Fragnito herself leading the company as Jess; Nick Ritacco ("Homeland", "Law & Order") as Luke; Rita McCann (Linked Dance Theatre, Jesus Hopped the A Train, RED) as Sam; Jillian Vitko (Unarmed Man, "The Perfect Murder", The Boys Will Be) as Sam's sister Hannah; and Brandon Ford Green ("High Fidelity", Good Grief, "I'm Dying Up Here") as Jack. Lighting design is by Alyssandra Docherty.

Scar Tissue is produced by Christopher McGinnis.

Scar Tissue plays the following schedule: Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7pm; and Sundays at 3pm. Tickets begin at $52 and are available at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1084153. For more information, please visit ScarTissueThePlay.com.

Photo Credit: David Gazzo

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre
Jillian Vitko and Rita McCann

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre
Rita McCann and Victoria Fragnito

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre
Rita McCann and Victoria Fragnito

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre
Nick Ritacco and Victoria Fragnito

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre
Brandon Ford Green, Victoria Fragnito, Rita McCann, and Nick Ritacco

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre
Victoria Fragnito, Brandon Ford Green, and Nick Ritacco

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre
Victoria Fragnito and Brandon Ford Green

Photos: First Look at SCAR TISSUE at The Players Theatre
Victoria Fragnito and Rita McCann


Related Articles View More Off-Broadway Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee

More Hot Stories For You

  • Mississippi Museum of Art Presents ART IN MIND Next Week
  • Mississippi Museum of Art to Open A MOVEMENT IN EVERY DIRECTION
  • THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO Comes to Laurel Little Theatre in February 2022
  • Mississippi Museum of Art Announces A Movement in Every Direction: Legacies of the Great Migration