Photos: First Look at OBSESSED At Theatre For The New City

Theater For The New City is currently running a new take on noir with Windowpane Theatre Company's OBSESSED: A Film Noir Thriller on Stage, written by David McDermott and Andy Halliday and directed by David McDermott with Eme' Esquivel, Andrew Glaszek,* Alexa Renee, and Andy Halliday.

A pair of grifters on the run from a double-cross they perpetrated on their boss back in Kansas City, find themselves on New York's Lower East Side in need of cash, they think they have it made when they target an older gay man ... until they discover he has secrets of his own ... dangerous ones. Through April 22 (Wednesday - Saturday @ 8:00 p.m. and Sunday @ 3:00 p.m.). Theater for the New City, 155 First Avenue, between 9th & 10th Streets, NYC, contact https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234592®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheaterforthenewcity.net%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for reservations.