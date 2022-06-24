Photos: First Look at Denise Burse, Ebony Marshall-Oliver & More in BODIES THEY RITUAL at Clubbed Thumb

Clubbed Thumb is presenting Bodies They Ritual through July 2. Bodies They Ritual stars Emmy Award winner Denise Burse ("Black Mirror"), Nora Cole (On the Town), Jacqueline Guillen (Man Cave), Kai Heath (On Sugarland), Ebony Marshall-Oliver (Chicken & Biscuits), Emily Cass McDonnell (The Antipodes), Keilly McQuail (Lunch Bunch), Lizan Mitchell (On Sugarland), Bianca Norwood (Seven Deadly Sins) and Nandita Shenoy ("Daredevil").

Get a first look at photos below!

A Santa Fe sweat lodge lets loose what's bottled up in a group of Texan ladies who have gathered for a birthday celebration. Will any of them taste that deep, deep spirituality only to be found in the American Southwest?

Written by Angela Hanks and directed by Knud Adams, Bodies They Ritual features set design by Jian Jung (Suicide Forest), costume design by Enver Charkartash (Is This A Room), lighting design by Stacey Derosier (The Refuge Plays) and sound design by Kathy Ruvuna (Good Faith). Allison Raynes will serve as production stage manager.