Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Atlantic Theater Company's SHHHH

pixeltracker

Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion.

Jan. 26, 2022  

Atlantic Theater Company is presenting the world premiere play Shhhh, written, directed by, and featuring Clare Barron (Pulitzer Prize finalist Dance Nation). Shhhh is now in performances and will open Monday, January 31st for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 13th at Atlantic Stage 2 (330 West 16th Street).

Check out photos below!

In addition to Clare Barron, the cast of Shhhh includes Janice Amaya (Cartography), Annie Fang (Off-Broadway debut), Nina Grollman (To Kill a Mockingbird), Greg Keller (Halfway Bitches Go Straight to Heaven), and Constance Shulman (The Rose Tattoo).

Penny flirts at a morbid anatomy museum. Kyle tells stories of dismemberment. Sally turns you on with tea and biscuits, and Shareen prepares a mysterious potion. A study in kink, trauma, pleasure, and revenge...

Shhhh features scenic design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Sinan Zafar, and intimacy and fight direction by Unkle Dave's Fight House. Laura Smith serves as production stage manager.

Shhhh was commissioned by Atlantic Theater Company with generous support from the New York State Council on the Arts


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Lesli Margherita Photo
Lesli Margherita
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway

More Hot Stories For You

  • New Opera At Interlochen To Salute The Life Of 19th-Century Sculptor Edmonia Lewis
  • $12M Gift Of Chinese Calligraphy Transforms Asian Art Collection At U-M Museum Of Art
  • JENNY'S HOUSE OF JOY Comes to The Dio
  • LETTERKENNY LIVE Postponed at Miller Auditorium