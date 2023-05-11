Photos: First Look At The World Premiere of BERNARDA'S DAUGHTERS FromThe New Group and National Black Theatre

The limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 4 at The Pershing Square Signature Center.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores! Photo 1 Video: Watch Highlights from OLIVER! at Encores!
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 4 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced

The New Group and National Black Theatre have released production photos of the world premiere of Bernarda's Daughters, by Diane Exavier, directed by Dominique Rider, featuring Pascale Armand, Alana Raquel Bowers, Kristin Dodson, Malika Samuel, Taji Senior and Tamara Tunie.

Previews began May 2 in advance of an Official Opening Night on Tuesday, May 23. A limited Off-Broadway engagement is slated through June 4 at The Pershing Square Signature Center (The Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre, 480 West 42nd Street).

Amid gentrifying construction, street protests and a sweltering summer in Flatbush, the five Abellard sisters take refuge in their family home. Simmering in the losses of their father and their neighborhood, they clash over how to contend with the legacy of their Haitian parents in a city that is no longer theirs. Inspired by Federico García Lorca's The House of Bernarda Alba but with a breathtaking immediacy, playwright Diane Exavier brings to life a powerful ensemble of women to create this sensual and entrancing portrait of a family at a crossroads.

Bernarda's Daughters features Pascale Armand (Eclipsed, Tony Award nominee), Alana Raquel Bowers (What to Send Up When It Goes Down), Kristin Dodson (Flatbush Misdemeanors), Malika Samuel (Our Dear Dead Drug Lord), Taji Senior (Off-Broadway debut) and Tamara Tunie (Law & Order: SVU; Familiar, Obie Award winner).

This production includes Scenic Design by Carlos J. Soto, Costume Design by Rodrigo Muñoz, Lighting Design by Marika Kent and Sound Design by Kathy Ruvuna. The Dramaturg is Nissy Aya. Dialect Coach is Cherie Rice. Movement Coordinator is Ashley Chavonne. Casting Director is The Telsey Company/ Destiny Lilly, CSA. Production Stage Manager is Rachel Denise April. Assistant Stage Manager is Sydneii Colter.

This co-production from The New Group and National Black Theatre marks the world premiere of Bernarda's Daughters, which debuted as an audio play from The New Group Off Stage with Audible Originals in March 2022.



RELATED STORIES

Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERI Photo
Lucille Lortel Theatre Announces New Musical Theatre Development Program: IMMIGRANT EXPERIENCES

With the recent announcement of Lucille Lortel Theatre's purchase and renovation of a new theater space in Chelsea and its appointment of two new Co-Artistic Directors of New Work, Lucille Lortel Theatre has announced the launch of: Immigrant Experiences, a new musical theatre development program focused on the works of immigrant playwrights and composers in partnership with The New School's College of Performing Arts.

Moliere In The Parks English Language World Premiere Of TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE Opens To Photo
Moliere In The Park's English Language World Premiere Of TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE Opens Tonight

Molière in the Park's English language world premiere of Molière's TARTUFFE OR THE HYPOCRITE opens tonight!

2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer Photo
2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer

Second Stage Theater will present TOROS, written by Danny Tejera and directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch, this summer at Second Stage Theater Uptown.

Cynthia Yiru Hu Joins The Team Of WǓ WÈI - On The Table To Create A Healing Journe Photo
Cynthia Yiru Hu Joins The Team Of WǓ WÈI - On The Table To Create A Healing Journey Through Food

Cynthia Yiru Hu is joining the team of Wǔ Wèi, an immersive theatrical experience that explores the healing power of food and community.


More Hot Stories For You

2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer2023 Second Stage Theater Uptown Series to Present TOROS By Danny Tejera This Summer
Cynthia Yiru Hu Joins The Team Of WǓ WÈI - On The Table To Create A Healing Journey Through FoodCynthia Yiru Hu Joins The Team Of WǓ WÈI - On The Table To Create A Healing Journey Through Food
Yarn/Wire Announces Schedule For 2023 International Institute And FestivalYarn/Wire Announces Schedule For 2023 International Institute And Festival
Photos: First Look at Maddie Corman, Kerry Bishé & More in THE FEARSPhotos: First Look at Maddie Corman, Kerry Bishé & More in THE FEARS

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer! Video
Liz Kingsman's ONE WOMAN SHOW Will Come to New York This Summer; Watch an All New Trailer!
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life Video
Watch a NYC Ballet Backdrop Come to Life
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU