Photos: First Look At Stag & Lion's NYC Debut Of Gordon Farrell's ALICE AGAIN

The Lifespan of a Fact playwright Gordon Farrell's Alice Again, which examines the moral grey area between the author of Alice in Wonderland and his muse, will premiere Off-Broadway at the Trinity Theatre. Directed by Chelsea LeSage, the production will run from October 27 to November 5.

This is the third iteration of the piece for Farrell, following a two-person version that played San Francisco in 1981, and an expanded Buffalo version in 1992. The play follows Rev. Charles Dodgson (pen name Lewis Carroll) on the day he reunites with the woman who inspired Alice in Wonderland, 16 years after he was forbidden from making contact with her. Based on his actual diary entries from that day, Dodgson is overwhelmed by his anxiety and imagines a world in which his own characters put him on trial for moral impropriety.

Alice Again will feature Joshua Koehn as Rev. Charles Dodgson/Lewis Carroll, Chelsea LeSage as Mrs. Badgeley/The Queen of Hearts, Adaline Gomez as Edith Wellington/Alice Pleasance Liddell, and Anuj Parikh as Rev. Robinson Duckworth/The King of Hearts.

The show is produced by Stag & Lion Theatre Company, Nicholas Kennedy and Golden Grand Piano Productions. It is associate directed by Nicholas Kennedy and assistant directed by Megan Lennon, with set design by John Lichtwalt and photos by Lisa Kramer.

For more info and tickets go to stagandliontheatre.com