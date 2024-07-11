Photos: First Look At OPEN THROAT On New York City's Little Island

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ahead of opening night tonight, Little Island shared a first look at production photos of Open Throat, a theatrical adaptation of the acclaimed and award-winning novella of the same name by Henry Hoke, directed by Caitlin Ryan O’Connell, and starring Chris Perfetti, Jo Lampert, and Calvin Leon Smith. Open Throat will run at Little Island’s The Amph through Sunday, July 14.

Open Throat tells the story of a queer and dangerously hungry mountain lion living in the drought-devastated land under the Hollywood sign. Feral and vulnerable, profound and playful, Open Throat explores identity, inequality, and our most predatory impulses.

At each performance, Perfetti, Lampert, and Smith split the role of the mountain lion. The trio is joined by Marinda Anderson, Alex Hernandez, Layla Khoshnoudi, Ryan King, Susannah Perkins, and Steven Wendt.

Working alongside Hoke and O’Connell on the creative team are two-time Tony-nominee Isabella Byrd; sound designer and composer Michael Castogliola; Obie Award-winning scenic, props and masks designer Noah Mease; choreographer Lisa Fagan; and shadow puppet designer Steven Wendt.

Little Island recently announced that an annual, four-month-long summer season of world premieres, which kicked off on June 1, will feature a total of nine newly commissioned pieces. Little Island’s new arts program moves towards the future with a commitment to a multi-year roster of original work, all commissioned by and developed at Little Island. Bookended by the premiere of choreographer Twyla Tharp’s newest work How Long Blues and a 90-minute remix of Mozart’s The Marriage of Figaro in which outré opera diva Anthony Roth Costanzo sings every leading role, the season will offer premieres of varying scales across all areas of performance – including music, dance, theater, opera, comedy, jazz, pop, and funk, all outdoors and directly sited on the Hudson River at 14th Street in New York City. The Amph, the park’s 700-seat amphitheater, will house larger scale performances at a $25 ticket price, while The Glade, the park’s 200-seat venue, will be home to more intimate works, all of which will be completely free to the public.

Tickets to Little Island's summer season of performances are available for purchase on littleislandtickets.com, TodayTix.com, or by downloading the TodayTix app.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes

