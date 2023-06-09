Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row

Lizard Boy is now in preview performances, is set to officially open on Wednesday, June 14th at Theatre Row.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN at the Publ Photo 1 Maleah Joi Moon, Shoshana Bean Will Star in Alicia Keys Musical HELL'S KITCHEN
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
Review Roundup: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy Photo 4 Reviews: Critics Visit DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Starring Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James

Prospect Theater Company today released production photos for the New York premiere of the award-winning new indie-rock musical Lizard Boy.

Lizard Boy is now in preview performances, is set to officially open on Wednesday, June 14th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street).

Additionally, the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) night has been rescheduled to Friday, June 16. Meet Filipino American author and star of Lizard Boy, Justin Huertas. Enjoy a post-show, onstage Q&A with Huertas, hosted by actor and writer Jason Ma, captured for Backstage Pass with Lia Chang. Use promo code AANHPI to save on your ticket, and receive a free drink voucher to the post-interview reception.

Lizard Boy features book, music and lyrics by Justin Huertas (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl), direction by Brandon Ivie (Prospect’s Jasper in Deadland), and music direction by Steven Tran (Marvel’s Squirrel Girl).

Following a successful run at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Prospect’s production of Lizard Boy will feature the original actor-musician cast of Justin Huertas, Kiki deLohr, and William A. Williams, and includes understudies Kai An Chee (Mr. Holland’s Opus, Miss Saigon), Milo J. Marami (A Chorus Line, Dog Man: The Musical), and Jacob Ryan Smith (Disney+’s “Hamster & Gretel”).

The creative team for Lizard Boy also includes Suzu Sakai (Scenic Adaptor / Environmental Design), Erik Andor (Costume Design), Brian Tovar (Lighting Design), Kevin Heard (Sound Design), and Katherine Freer (Projection Design), with L.B. Morse (Original Production Design). The Production Stage Manager is Victoria Whooper, and Assistant Stage Manager is Josh-Andrew Wisdom. Cara Hinh is the Associate Director, and the Assistant Music Director is Keiji Ishiguri.

Lizard Boy tells the story of Trevor—a young man with green scaly skin. He feels like a monster, and rarely braves the city outside his apartment. But when a powerful voice calls to him in a dream, he impulsively finds a date (on Grindr) and begins an adventure beyond his wildest apocalyptic nightmares... Sparks fly in this queer-indie-rock-action-romance that pulses with fierce conflict and fiercer harmonies, and takes us on a heart-pounding ride of self-discovery that asks: If the world were against you... would you still save it?

Equal parts comic book adventure and coming-of-age love story, Lizard Boy has been called "Ingenious" (San Francisco Chronicle), "Phenomenal" (San Jose News), "Ferocious & Funny" (Seattle Times), “Wildly Original” (The Guardian), and “Must-See Theater” (BroadwayWorld.com).

The Mercury News wrote, “Lizard Boy is an absolute delight, a humorous story that challenges comic book hero mythology and connects those objectives deeply through three performers who are big on talent and bold on ideas. Justin Huertas is the phenomenal mind behind the show, a multi-hyphenate who unleashes a character on the world who is the ultimate outsider. In addition to writing the book, music and lyrics, he portrays the reluctant hero Trevor, and plays guitar and cello.”

Lizard Boy is the winner of six 2021 San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle Awards, including Best Entire Production, Best Stage Direction, and Best Ensemble. The original cast recording, which is available online, has been streamed over three million times on Spotify.

The show was originally commissioned, developed by, and received its world premiere at Seattle Repertory Theatre. It was presented in the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s 2020 Festival of New Musicals, further developed and produced by the 2019 TONY-winning TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, and most recently appeared at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Photo Credit: Billy Bustmante

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
Kiki deLohr and Justin Huertas

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
06.William A Williams and Justin Huertas

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
William A. Williams, Justin Huertas and Kiki deLohr

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
09.William A. Williams, Kiki deLohr and Justin Huertas

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
William A. Williams

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
Kiki deLohr

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
09.William A. Williams and Justin Huertas

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
William A. Williams and Justin Huertas

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
09.William A. Williams, Kiki deLohr and Justin Huertas

Photos: First Look At LIZARD BOY At Theatre Row
Kiki deLohr and Justin Huertas



RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Victory Theatrical Announces 2023-24 Off-Broadway Season At The Players Theatre Photo
Victory Theatrical Announces 2023-24 Off-Broadway Season At The Players Theatre

Victory Theatrical, parent company to Be Bold! Productions and Literally Alive Family Theatre, announced their 2023-24 Off-Broadway season at the historic Players Theatre in Greenwich Village. The season will include two original family musicals produced by Literally Alive (Alice in Wonderland and Cinderella), the 15th Year of Be Bold! Productions A Christmas Carol the Musical and an Agatha Christie Murder Mystery to close the season in April.

2
The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents MALVOLIO An Irreverent Sequel Inspired By Shakesp Photo
The Classical Theatre Of Harlem Presents MALVOLIO An Irreverent Sequel Inspired By Shakespeare's TWELFTH NIGHT

The Classical Theatre of Harlem, a staple of artistic excellence in New York City for over two decades, announces its summer production of Malvolio, an irreverent comedy written by Mellon Foundation Playwright in Residence Betty Shamieh, as a sequel inspired by Shakespeare's Twelfth Night.

3
Photos: Go Inside Hermitage Artist Retreat Alumni Bash With Regina Taylor, Bess Wohl, Mart Photo
Photos: Go Inside Hermitage Artist Retreat Alumni Bash With Regina Taylor, Bess Wohl, Martyna Majok, And More

The Hermitage Artist Retreat celebrated 20 incredible years of artists and the creation of new work on Monday, June 5 with an Alumin Bash held in Times Square. 

4
Photos: Playwright Doug Devita Celebrates The Release of FABLE At The Drama Book Shop and Photo
Photos: Playwright Doug Devita Celebrates The Release of FABLE At The Drama Book Shop and Sardi's

The Drama Book Shop served as host for a special celebration of the publishing of Doug DeVita’s latest play, FABLE, concerning the backstory that went on during the creation of arguably one of the most celebrated musicals of the golden age, GYPSY.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee Video Video: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny Video
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shylock and the Shakespeareans
New Ohio Theatre (6/01-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You