Photos: EGG FRAME to Play Final Weekend

Coinciding with favorable reviews of several of his films, playwright & filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy opened his deeply moving exploration of the human mind and existance in his latest stage work, EGG FRAME at the American Theatre of Actors, 314 W. 54th St. New York City, LIMITED ENGAGEMENT through September 10.

See photos below!

Egg Frame, a surreal dramedy, concerns Allen, a locksmith who seemingly can’t fix a mysterious broken door. What he also can’t fix is his wife, Dolores – who suffers from early onset dementia aided only by his soon-to-be-brother-in-law, Jack, while his daughter, Janey, serves in Afghanistan. Told in fragments – not unlike a broken record or damaged mind – Egg Frame explores the intricacies of a fractured family using the perspectives of a struggling father and the declining mind of a suffering mother. Josh Koehn portrays the tribulation-ridden Allen in a cast that includes Dayna Michelle Kurtz, Sara McAuliffe, Jim Grant, Brian Mendoza, Gillian Britt, Madelyn Stewich, Brendan Roque, and Abhishek Ojha.