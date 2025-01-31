Photos: Drew Aber Stars in SAVE/RELOAD At New York Theater Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Drew Aber stars in Save/Reload at New York Theater Festival’s Winterfest, returning to the NYC stage after nearly a decade. Save/Reload, a new play written by/in collaboration with his sister Dana Aber, is the ultimate IRL gamer campaign where storytelling is packed with epic lore, unexpected plot twists, and big main-character energy.

In Save/Reload, an action-packed video game saga comes to life; The Player inhabits his weapon-wielding avatar in an interactive multimedia setting where technology meets magic. Save/Reload takes the audience on a humorous yet poignant pilgrimage through the realm of video game obsession and the anxieties of achieving perfection, challenging The Player to an impossible choice: vanquish the monsters that live inside his brain, or turn away from the things he thinks define him.

The festival production of Save/Reload stars Broadway’s Drew Aber as The Player, with Michael Deleget as the Shadow King. Direction by John Lampe, stage management by Gabrielle Guagenti, and lighting design by Brent Michael Jones. Video game avatar creation & animation by Tony Pugliesi, projection development by Dana Aber, and projection/graphic design by Justin D. Torres.

