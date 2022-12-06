Photos: Drama League President Bonnie Comley Hosts Holiday Mixer With Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin Ross

Bonnie Comley, who is starting her second of a four-year term as President of the Board of Directors, hosted a Holiday Mixer with Executive Director Bevin Ross, Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, board members, Directors Project alumni, and invited guests. The gathering was a celebration of another successful year of fulfilling the Drama League's mission which is to advance the American theater by providing a lifelong artistic home for directors. The Drama League opens doors for exceptional stage directors by providing time, resources, and space to work without restriction while augmenting skills through personalized training, production opportunities, and professional development.

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Comley have been working together since 2009 when Comley joined the DL Board. Together Stelian-Shanks and Comley have shepherded a diverse group of stage directors and seen a consistent success rate of thirty percent of Broadway shows directed by alumni of the Drama League's Directors Project Fellows every year for over a decade.

Stelian-Shanks is entering his 22 year at The Drama League. Bevin Ross joined The Drama League in 2019. The triumvirate of Comley, Ross, and Stelian-Shanks has transformed the Board into a highly sought-after position within the theater industry and philanthropy circles.

The addition of The Directors Council secured the support of award-winning directors. It forged a path to further embed artists in the decision-making process of the Drama League, establish peer-to-peer mentorship for Fellowship recipients, and have the nation's leading directors guide programming as the organization expanded its mission to support directors. The Directors Council is composed of award-winning directors and creators from across the country in theater and its related mediums. All members have participated in The Drama League's director-focused programs in the past and have committed to providing counsel, guidance, and partnership to the organization moving forward.

The Drama League Board includes Bonnie Comley (President), Joseph Pizza (Vice President), Dr. Arthur Pober (Vice President), Donna Daniels (Secretary), Townsend Teague (Treasurer), Elena Araoz, Tony Benton, Estefania Fadul, Leslie Feldman, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Gwynn MacDonald, Stan Ponte, John Alan Turner, Nicole A. Watson, and Kumiko Yoshii.

The group had lots to celebrate but they are constantly focused on the Drama League's mission and the work to be done in 2023 and beyond. To learn more about The Drama League, go to: www.DramaLeague.org

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy