Photos: Drama League President Bonnie Comley Hosts Holiday Mixer With Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin Ross

The gathering was a celebration of another successful year of fulfilling the Drama League’s mission.

Dec. 06, 2022  

Bonnie Comley, who is starting her second of a four-year term as President of the Board of Directors, hosted a Holiday Mixer with Executive Director Bevin Ross, Artistic Director Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, board members, Directors Project alumni, and invited guests. The gathering was a celebration of another successful year of fulfilling the Drama League's mission which is to advance the American theater by providing a lifelong artistic home for directors. The Drama League opens doors for exceptional stage directors by providing time, resources, and space to work without restriction while augmenting skills through personalized training, production opportunities, and professional development.

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Comley have been working together since 2009 when Comley joined the DL Board. Together Stelian-Shanks and Comley have shepherded a diverse group of stage directors and seen a consistent success rate of thirty percent of Broadway shows directed by alumni of the Drama League's Directors Project Fellows every year for over a decade.

Stelian-Shanks is entering his 22 year at The Drama League. Bevin Ross joined The Drama League in 2019. The triumvirate of Comley, Ross, and Stelian-Shanks has transformed the Board into a highly sought-after position within the theater industry and philanthropy circles.

The addition of The Directors Council secured the support of award-winning directors. It forged a path to further embed artists in the decision-making process of the Drama League, establish peer-to-peer mentorship for Fellowship recipients, and have the nation's leading directors guide programming as the organization expanded its mission to support directors. The Directors Council is composed of award-winning directors and creators from across the country in theater and its related mediums. All members have participated in The Drama League's director-focused programs in the past and have committed to providing counsel, guidance, and partnership to the organization moving forward.

The Drama League Board includes Bonnie Comley (President), Joseph Pizza (Vice President), Dr. Arthur Pober (Vice President), Donna Daniels (Secretary), Townsend Teague (Treasurer), Elena Araoz, Tony Benton, Estefania Fadul, Leslie Feldman, Irene Gandy, Sarah Hutton, Kirk Iwanowski, Una Jackman, Mary Jain, Paula Kaminsky Davis, Gwynn MacDonald, Stan Ponte, John Alan Turner, Nicole A. Watson, and Kumiko Yoshii.

The group had lots to celebrate but they are constantly focused on the Drama League's mission and the work to be done in 2023 and beyond. To learn more about The Drama League, go to: www.DramaLeague.org

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Kumiko Yoshii
Kumiko Yoshii

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Kumiko Yoshii ad Bevin Ross
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Kumiko Yoshii ad Bevin Ross

Photos: Drama League President Bonnie Comley Hosts Holiday Mixer With Gabriel Stelian-Shanks and Bevin Ross
The Drama League Board-Bevin Ross (Executive Director), Gabriel Stelian-Shanks (Artistic Director), Donna Daniels (Board Secretary), Kumiko Yoshii, Mary Jain, Bonnie Comley (President), Townsend Teague (Treasurer), Irene Gandy, John Alan Turner and Estefania Fadul

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy and Bevin Ross
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, Irene Gandy and Bevin Ross

John Alan Turner
John Alan Turner

Donna Daniels
Donna Daniels

Mary Jain
Mary Jain

Townsend Teague
Townsend Teague

Estefania Fadul
Estefania Fadul

Helen O'Rourke (Associate Development Director)
Helen O'Rourke (Associate Development Director)

Irene Gandy
Irene Gandy

Irene Gandy and Bonnie Comley
Irene Gandy and Bonnie Comley

Bevin Ross
Bevin Ross

Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Ellie Heyman (Directors Project Alumni)
Ellie Heyman (Directors Project Alumni)

Ellie Heyman
Ellie Heyman

Ellie Heyman and Bonnie Comley
Ellie Heyman and Bonnie Comley

Hannah Ryan (Directors Project Alumni)
Hannah Ryan (Directors Project Alumni)

Hannah Ryan and Bonnie Comley
Hannah Ryan and Bonnie Comley

Trish Chambers (City National Bank) and Bonnie Comley
Trish Chambers (City National Bank) and Bonnie Comley

Bonnie Comley and Anita Durst (ChaShaMa)
Bonnie Comley and Anita Durst (ChaShaMa)

Anita Durst
Anita Durst

Christina Isaly Liceaga, Ulises Liceaga (Fractal Group LLC) and Bonnie Comley
Christina Isaly Liceaga, Ulises Liceaga (Fractal Group LLC) and Bonnie Comley

Christina Isaly Liceaga and Ulises Liceaga
Christina Isaly Liceaga and Ulises Liceaga

Jonathan Demar, Lamar Richardson, Rashad V. Chambers, Townsend Teague and Patrick Morrow (RBC Wealth Management)
Jonathan Demar, Lamar Richardson, Rashad V. Chambers, Townsend Teague and Patrick Morrow (RBC Wealth Management)

Bonnie Comley and Rosann Gutman
Bonnie Comley and Rosann Gutman

Bonnie Comley
Bonnie Comley

Hannah Ryan
Hannah Ryan

Ben Villegas Randle (Directors Project Alumni)
Ben Villegas Randle (Directors Project Alumni)

NJ Agwuna (Directors Project Alumni
NJ Agwuna (Directors Project Alumni

Ellie Heyman
Ellie Heyman

Bevin Ross, Irene Gandy, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks
Bevin Ross, Irene Gandy, Bonnie Comley and Gabriel Stelian-Shanks

Sarah Hutton and Bonnie Comley
Sarah Hutton and Bonnie Comley

Sarah Hutton and Bonnie Comley
Sarah Hutton and Bonnie Comley

Directors Project Alumni-NJ Agwuna, Ben Villegas Randle, Ellie Heyman and Hannah Ross
Directors Project Alumni-NJ Agwuna, Ben Villegas Randle, Ellie Heyman and Hannah Ross

Danielle Allen
Danielle Allen

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley

Tegan Summer (Amas Musical Theatre)
Tegan Summer (Amas Musical Theatre)

Bernadette Norman (Development Coordinator)
Bernadette Norman (Development Coordinator)



