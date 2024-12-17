Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Photos: DUALITY Premieres Off-Broadway At Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre

DUALITY runs through December 21.

By: Dec. 17, 2024
Face to Face will present the World Premiere of DUALITY, written and directed by Anthony M. Laura at A.R.T/New York's Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre. See photos of the production.

DUALITY tells the story of Camilla Knightley who, while throwing a 75th birthday party for her grandmother, is forced to come to terms with a decades old trauma in the midst of a family gathering.

​​DUALITY stars Caroline Ghosn, Meg Joshi, Brianne Buishas, Candy Dato, Courtnie Keaton, Chelsea MacLaren, Susan Neuffer, Alexandra Rooney, and Olivia Haley Young with understudies Emma Davidov, Rheanna Salazar, Nour Habbash, Brittany Hernandez, Winter Donnelly, Sydney Law and Mary Haley Young. The production team includes Curtis Howard (set), Sarah Woods (lighting), Maya Lake (costumes), Dylan Marshall (projections), Philip Lauto (composer/sound design), Rose Hart (songwriter), Richard Urquiza (stage manager), Callie Stribling (assistant stage manager) and Kate Carey (production manager). It is produced by Skylar D'Andrea, Gabe Calleja, Emma Dubery, Anthony M. Laura and Kristen Seavey with associate producers Danielle Burgess, Jacklyn Collier and Olivia Haley Young.

DUALITY runs through December 21. Performances are Tuesday, Thursday & Friday at 7:30pm; Wednesday, Saturday & Sunday at 2pm. The Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theatre at The A.R.T./New York Theatres is located at 502 West 53rd Street (off 10th Avenue). Tickets are $29 - $125. For tickets and info visit www.dualitytheplay.com.

Photo Credit: Lucia Carpentier

Susan Neuffer, Candy Dato, Caroline Ghosn, Olivia Haley Young, Alexandra Rooney, Courtnie Keaton & Brianne Buishas 

Courtnie Keaton, Susan Neuffer, Brianne Buishas & Caroline Ghosn

Olivia Haley Young & Alexandra Rooney

Caroline Ghosn, Courtnie Keaton & Brianne Buishas

Caroline Ghosn

Candy Dato & Caroline Ghosn

Caroline Ghosn & Meg Joshi




