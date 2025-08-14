Photos: DOUBLE-CROSSED At The Broadway Bound Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Set against a backdrop of secrets and shifting alliances, Glory Kadigan’s new play DOUBLE-CROSSED will take its final bow on Friday, August 15 at 2 p.m. at The 2025 Broadway Bound Festival. Check out these production photos of Double-Crossed.

Directed by Noel MacDuffie, the workshop production features a talented ensemble of four: Gabrielle Filloux, Jessica Kahler, Ria Meer, and Marco Pigossi.

When a staff member on a luxury cruise ship is accused of theft by a wealthy guest, the normally unflappable Cruise Director is thrust into a high-stakes game of class warfare, manipulation, and shifting alliances. Her secret affair with the accused, a handsome, poverty-stricken Brazilian struggling to support his ailing mother, threatens to unravel her career, reputation, and moral compass. Meanwhile, her overworked and overlooked assistant watches her superior’s unraveling with quiet calculation, possibly to her own advantage. As tensions rise and loyalties dissolve, the ship speeds toward a reckoning where no one is innocent and everyone has something to lose. Be careful who you leave in your wake.

Tickets are $30 (general), and $40 (premium). Performances take place at AMT Theater, 354 West 45th Street (btw 8th and 9th avenue),NYC, NY 10036.