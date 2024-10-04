Photos: DIRTY LAUNDRY at WP Theater Starring Constance Shulman & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The world premiere of Dirty Laundry is opening at WP Theater on October 6th. The production stars Sasha Diamond as Red, Mary Bacon as Blue, Amy Jo Jackson as Green, Lakisha May as Me, Emmy Award nominee Richard Masur as My Dad, and Drama Desk Award nominee Constance Shulman as Another Woman. Get a first look at photos below!



Dirty Laundry is a new play written by Mathilde Dratwa is directed Off-Broadway by WP’s former BOLD Associate Artistic Director Rebecca Martinez. Set Design is by Raul Abrego, Costume Design is by Lux Haac, Lighting Design is by Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Design is by Tosin Olufolabi, Intimacy Direction is by Judi Lewis Ockler, Props by Samantha Tutasi and the Stage Management team is Fran Acuña-Almiron and Celina Revollar.



After the woman who unites them dies, three people grapple with love, loss, lust...and household chores. Meanwhile, a spin cycle of voices pings with questions: are you still a daughter when your mother dies? Are you still the other woman when the first woman is gone? And maybe more importantly–how do you clean all that Dirty Laundry? By special arrangement with Spark Theatrical/Laurie Bernhard, Dirty Laundry runs through October 20.



Comments