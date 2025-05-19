Photos: Christin Eve Cato's O.K.! World Premiere at INTAR Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The World Premiere of O.K.!, by Christin Eve Cato and directed by Melissa Crespo began previews on May 10, 2025, with an opening night on May 19, for a limited run through June 8, 2025 at INTAR Theatre. See photos here!



Inside the dressing room of a regional theater in Oklahoma, it's 90 minutes until curtain for the all-new production of O.K.!, a bilingual parody of some other musical the producers couldn’t get the rights for. Melinda receives a disturbing phone call that sends her spiraling like a tornado. Due to the state's recent abortion ban, her upcoming appointment has been canceled indefinitely. Melinda's meltdown captures the attention of her wisecracking New York Latina cast mates who come to her rescue.



Together, they navigate a post-Roe America with grievances, fears, necessary humor, and even some tarot cards. As the minutes go by, and with the show starting soon, the women become desperate to know: what will Melinda do next?



The cast of O.K.! includes Yadira Correa, Danaya Esperanza, Cristina Pitter, and Claudia Ramos Jordán.



O.K.! features choreography by Judi Lewis Ockler (A Man of No Importance), scenic design by Rodrigo Escalante (Vámanos), costume design by Lux Haac (Dirty Laundry), lighting design by María Cristina Fusté (La Llamada), and sound design by Daniela Hart / Uptown Works NYC (Black Odyssey). Fran Acuña-Almirón (The Irrepressible Magic of The Tropics) is the Production Stage Manager. Casting is by Gama Valle of Bass/Valle Casting.



The performance schedule is as follows: Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7:30pm; Saturdays and Sundays at 2 pm.



Photo credit: Valerie Terranova

Comments

Best Costume Design - Live Standings Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her - 23% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Gregg Barnes - BOOP! The Musical - 11% Vote Now!