Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert

Broadway Inspirational Voices present “The GIFT” Holiday Concert on Monday, December 16th, 2024, at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts near Washington Square Park. Dedicated to spreading positivity and fostering change through the power of music, Broadway Inspirational Voices has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide since its inception in 1996. See photos from the event.

This year’s holiday concert celebrated the power of “The Gift.” We will celebrate every single “yes” that each artist has freely given. Every “yes” that has brought healing and joy to our community and beyond. We will take a journey through the BIV repertoire, past and present, gaining a deeper understanding of not only the GIFT, which is the music, but also the source of inspiration and the heart of the gifters.

The night featured Donald Lawrence (GRAMMY, Multi-DOVE & STELLAR Award winner), Adriane Lenox (Tony and Drama Desk Award winner), Shayna Steele (Bette Midler, Hairspray), Crystal Monee Hall (Hell’s Kitchen, Rent), Melody A. Betts (The Wiz, Jesus Christ Superstar Live), Anastasia Talley (The Girl from the North Country, MJ The Musical), LaTrisa Harper (Motown The Musical) & Co., and the LaGuardia High School Gospel Choir (The View, BIV Mentorship Program).

