Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert

See photos of Billy Porter and many more!

By: Dec. 19, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Broadway Inspirational Voices present “The GIFT” Holiday Concert on Monday, December 16th, 2024, at NYU Skirball Center for the Performing Arts near Washington Square Park.  Dedicated to spreading positivity and fostering change through the power of music, Broadway Inspirational Voices has touched the hearts of audiences worldwide since its inception in 1996. See photos from the event. 

LATEST NEWS

JUDY COLLINS AND FRIENDS: 85 Years of Music and Protest to be Presented at The Town Hall
Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert
Vineyard Theatre Will Honor Joe Morton at 2025 Annual Gala
THE RETURN OF BENJAMIN LAY Comes to the Sheen Center

This year’s holiday concert celebrated the power of “The Gift.” We will celebrate every single “yes” that each artist has freely given. Every “yes” that has brought healing and joy to our community and beyond. We will take a journey through the BIV repertoire, past and present, gaining a deeper understanding of not only the GIFT, which is the music, but also the source of inspiration and the heart of the gifters. 

The night featured Donald Lawrence (GRAMMY, Multi-DOVE & STELLAR Award winner), Adriane Lenox (Tony and Drama Desk Award winner), Shayna Steele (Bette Midler, Hairspray), Crystal Monee Hall (Hell’s Kitchen, Rent), Melody A. Betts (The Wiz, Jesus Christ Superstar Live), Anastasia Talley (The Girl from the North Country, MJ The Musical), LaTrisa Harper (Motown The Musical) & Co., and the LaGuardia High School Gospel Choir (The View, BIV Mentorship Program).

 Photo credit: Bjorn Bolinder

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Adriane Lenox and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Allen Rene Louis, Avis Graves and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Anastasia Talley and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Angela Grovey and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Angela Robinson and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Billy Porter and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Donald Lawrence and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
John Eric Parker and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Kayla Davion and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Kurt Carr and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Latrisa Harper and Dance Company with the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Melody A Betts and the Broadway Inspirational Voices

Photos: Broadway Inspirational Voices Celebrates 30 Years with THE GIFT Holiday Concert Image
Treston J Henderson, Hannah Juliano, LaGuardia HS Gospel Choir and the Broadway Inspirational Voices



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.






Videos