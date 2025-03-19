Photos: Bill Connington Stars In Joyce Carol Oates' CHILLER At New York Society Library

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 27th 2024, the New York Society Library in Manhattan, NY hosted acclaimed New York actor Bill Connington and legendary novelist Joyce Carol Oates for a solo performance of Oates' chilling piece Pumpkin Head. Check out photos from the performance.

First published as a story in The New Yorker in 2009, it was reimagined as a solo performance piece with Connington playing the male lead, female lead, and narrator.

A disturbing tale of loss, Pumpkin Head explores “the violence of bereavement” and a “woman floundering about in a world of male force.” A recent widow encounters a male visitor who both intrigues and repels her as she struggles with establishing her own identity after the loss of her husband.

The event was sold out. The enthusiastic audience participated in lively post-performance discussion moderated by Sayer Holliday, the Head of Programming for the New York Society Library with Connington and Oates. www.nysoclib.org

